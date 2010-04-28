Redskins Sign Another D-Lineman In Scott

The Redskins continue to add to their roster by signing free agent defensive end Darrion Scott on Tuesday.

Scott is the fifth defensive lineman the Redskins have either signed or traded for this offseason.

Scott, 6-3 and 289 pounds, played for the UFL's Florida Tuskers last season under current Redskins defensive coordinator Jim Haslett, who was the Tuskers' head coach.

In the NFL, Scott has played four seasons, all with the Minnesota Vikings from 2004-07. He has played in 32 games (all during the 2005-06 seasons), with 28 starts, and recorded 9.5 sacks.

He entered the NFL as a third-round draft choice of the Vikings in the 2004 NFL Draft.

Scott played college football at Ohio State. He was a three-year starter for the Buckeyes and a first-team All-Big Ten selection in 2002 when Ohio State captured the NCAA championship.