Redskins Sign Carter to Bolster D-Line

The Redskins have agreed to terms on a contract with veteran defensive end Andre Carter, the team announced on Tuesday.

Carter is a pass-rushing defensive end who has also played linebacker in his career.

He joins a defensive line unit that struggled to sack opposing QBs early last season, but came on down the stretch and in the playoffs, led by Phillip Daniels.

Carter, 6-4 and 265 pounds, entered the NFL as a first round (7th overall) draft pick of the San Francisco 49ers in the 2001 NFL Draft. The five-year veteran has totaled 211 tackles (160 solo), 32 sacks and 8.5 forced fumbles during his career.

In 2005, Carter appeared in all 16 games, with 14 starts and recorded 58 tackles (43 solo) and 4.5 sacks. Hampered by injury in 2004, he appeared in only seven games with six starts. In 2003, Carter led 49ers' defensive linemen with 6.5 sacks and finished with 34 tackles (21 solo) while starting 15 games.

Carter turned in his best season in 2002, producing a career-high 12.5 sacks and added 57 tackles (45 solo). That season he also started all 16 games and both of the 49ers' postseason contests.

As a rookie, Carter started 15 games and recorded a team-high 6.5 sacks. He finished the year with 49 tackles (41 solo) and two forced fumbles. He earned both NFC Defensive Player of the Week and NFC Rookie of the Month honors during his first pro season.