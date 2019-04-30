News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Redskins Sign Eight College Free Agents

Apr 30, 2019 at 03:58 PM
Washington Football Team Public Relations

Washington Football Team Public Relations

2019_undrafted_free_agents_brush_centerpiece

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Redskins announced today that they have made the following roster moves:

The Redskins waived the following players:

  • DB Alex Carter
  • G Kyle Fuller
  • T Darius James
  • WR Tre McBride
  • DB Harlan Miller
  • OL Salesi Uhatafe 

The Redskins signed the following college free agents:

Table inside Article
Player Pos Ht. Wt. College
Ryan Bee DL 6-7 280 Marshall
B.J. Blunt LB 6-1 220 McNeese State
Juwann Bushell-Beatty T 6-6 315 Tennessee State
Elkanah Dillon TE 6-5 256 Oregon
JoJo McIntosh S 6-1 205 Washington
Chidi Okeke T 6-6 315 Tennessee State
T.J. Rahming WR 5-10 170 Duke
Steven Sims WR 5-10 176 Kansas

Related Content

news

Washington Football Team And United Airlines Announce COVID Relief Grant Program

United Airlines will fund COVID relief grants for select businesses from the Washington Football Team Black Engagement Network's Shop Black Directory.
news

Washington Football Team to Offer No Fees on Single-Game Ticket Purchases This Weekend 

s a thank you to fans and in celebration of the summer season, the Washington Football Team today announced that the Team will be waiving all single-game ticket fees for a limited time this upcoming holiday weekend.
news

Washington Football Team Fans Can Now Register For Free Fan Passes For Training Camp 

Team Reveals 2021 Training Camp Theme Days and Practice Schedule
news

Washington Football Team Selects "Fan Ambassador Network" To Support A Reimagined Gameday Experience

Members will serve as the Voice of the Fanbase throughout the 2021 season.
news

Vistaprint Named Official Design Partner Of The Washington Football Team In New Multi-Year Deal 

Vistaprint will also work closely with the Washington Football Team to support its Shop Black initiative, a directory of black-owned businesses in the DMV, curated by the team's Black Engagement Network.
news

Washington Football Charitable Foundation and The Washington Alumni Association Host Sixth Annual Washington Charity Golf Classic Presented by Pepsi

The Washington Football Charitable Foundation and the Washington Alumni Association will host the sixth annual Washington Charity Golf Classic on Monday, June 28 at Army Navy Country Club in Arlington, Va.
news

Washington Football Team, City of Richmond Announce Return To Richmond For 2021 Training Camp 

Fans can visit the Training Camp hub at WashingtonFootball.com/TrainingCamp for more information as well as to sign up to be notified when Free Fan Passes become available. Fans will also receive team updates, offers and exclusive content by visiting the Training Camp hub.
news

Washington Football Team Names Will Misselbrook Chief Creative And Digital Officer

With experience spanning the most globally recognizable brands and agencies, Misselbrook joins the executive leadership team, overseeing fan-centric content and brand marketing.
news

Washington Releases TE Marcus Baugh

The team announced the following roster move Monday.
news

Washington Announces Scouting Additions

The team announced the following personnel moves Friday.
news

Washington Football Team Announces Return To FedExField For Fans In 2021

With the NFL's schedule release next week and the launch of single game ticket sales, the Washington Football Team today made official its intention to welcome back fans to FedExField for the 2021 season at full capacity.
news

Get To Know Washington's 10-Player Draft Class

Notes on every player from first-round LB Jamin Davis to seventh-round WR Dax Milne.
Advertising