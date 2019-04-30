Redskins Sign Eight College Free Agents

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Redskins announced today that they have made the following roster moves:
The Redskins waived the following players:
- DB Alex Carter
- G Kyle Fuller
- T Darius James
- WR Tre McBride
- DB Harlan Miller
- OL Salesi Uhatafe
The Redskins signed the following college free agents:
|Player
|Pos
|Ht.
|Wt.
|College
|Ryan Bee
|DL
|6-7
|280
|Marshall
|B.J. Blunt
|LB
|6-1
|220
|McNeese State
|Juwann Bushell-Beatty
|T
|6-6
|315
|Tennessee State
|Elkanah Dillon
|TE
|6-5
|256
|Oregon
|JoJo McIntosh
|S
|6-1
|205
|Washington
|Chidi Okeke
|T
|6-6
|315
|Tennessee State
|T.J. Rahming
|WR
|5-10
|170
|Duke
|Steven Sims
|WR
|5-10
|176
|Kansas