Redskins Sign Nine Players to Futures Contracts

Feb 23, 2010 at 10:39 AM
57810.jpg


The Redskins signed nine players to reserve/futures contracts, including running back Anthony Alridge who spent time on the team's roster last season.

Also signed were cornerback Doug Dutch and defensive lineman J.D. Skolnitsky, both a pair of local products. Dutch hails from Bowie, Md., and Skolnitsky is from Fairfax, Va.

All nine of the players signed spent time on the Redskins' practice squad last season.

Here is the complete list of players signed to futures contracts:

REDSKINS SIGN 9 TO FUTURES CONTRACTS
Name Position NFL Exp. College
Anthony Alridge RB 2 Houston
Anthony Armstrong WR 1 West Texas A&M
Doug Dutch CB 1 Michigan
Antoine Holmes DT 1 North Carolina State
Clint Oldenburg OL 2 Colorado
James Robinson WR 1 Butler
J.D. Skolnitsky DL 1 James Madison
Lee Vickers TE 2 North Alabama
Darrel Young LB 1 Villanova

Reserve/futures contracts are contracts that are signed for the 2010 season, even though the upcoming season does not officially begin until March.

Only players who were not on any NFL team's active roster when the 2009 season ended are eligible for reserve/futures contracts. If they were under contract, then they would remain so until March.

Players who were on NFL practice squads at the end of the 2009 season were eligible to sign with any team.

Here are thumbnail bios of each of the players signed:

Alridge (5-9, 175) originally was awarded to the Redskins off waivers from the Denver Broncos on Feb. 13 last year. He spent the 2009 offseason and training camp with the Redskins but was released on Sept. 5. He rejoined the Redskins' roster on Sept. 22 and was inactive for three contests. He was later released by the team on Oct. 20, but re-signed to the team's practice squad on Dec. 9 for the remainder of the season.

Armstrong (5-11, 183) signed with the Redskins' practice squad on Oct. 21. He was with the Miami Dolphins during 2009 preseason. He spent the 2008 season on the Dolphins' practice squad.

Dutch (5-11, 186) originally signed with the Redskins as a college free agent on April 20. He spent the offseason and training camp with the Redskins, but was released on Sept. 5. He joined the Redskins' practice squad on Nov. 16.

Holmes (6-2, 289) signed with the Redskins' practice squad on Dec. 1. He also had a practice squad stint last season with the Arizona Cardinals. He entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie free agent with the Minnesota Vikings.

Oldenburg (6-5, 302) signed with the Redskins' practice squad on Nov. 2. A former fifth-round draft pick by the New England Patriots, Oldenburg has had NFL stints with the Patriots, St. Louis Rams and New York Jets.

Robinson (6-3, 200) signed with Redskins' practice squad on Dec. 8. He also spent time last season on the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins practice squads.

Skolnitsky (6-5, 255) originally signed with the Redskins as an undrafted free agent on May 6. He was released on Sept. 5 and subsequently signed to the practice squad the following day for the remainder of the season.

Vickers (6-6, 275) has had stints with the Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens. He was with the Eagles in 2006, but did not see any game action. Vickers played in nine games with two starts with the Ravens in 2007, and totaled two receptions for four yards. He spent the 2009 offseason and training camp with the New York Giants prior being released on Sept. 2.

Young (5-11, 245) originally signed with the Redskins as an undrafted rookie free agent on May 6. He was released on Sept. 5 and subsequently signed to the practice squad the following day. He was released from the Redskins' practice squad on Sept. 24.

