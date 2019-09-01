Redskins Sign Nine Players To Practice Squad

REDSKINS MAKE ROSTER MOVES
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Redskins announced today that they have made the following roster moves:
The Redskins signed the following players to their practice squad:
- CB Adonis Alexander
- DE Ryan Bee
- WR Jehu Chesson
- TE J.P. Holtz
- T Timon Paris
- S Jeremy Reaves
- RB Craig Reynolds
- WR Cam Sims
- LB Darrell Williams
The Redskins claimed the following players off waivers:
- RB Wendell Smallwood
The Redskins waived the following player:
- RB Byron Marshall
The Redskins placed the following players on their Reserve/Injured list:
- LB Jordan Brailford
- RB Shaun Wilson