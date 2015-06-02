Redskins Sign Nose Tackle Jerrell Powe

The Washington Redskins today announced the signing of veteran nose tackle Jerrell Powe, who has played in 28 career games with four starts since 2011.
Powe's signing adds even more depth to an already competitive group along the interior defensive line for the Redskins, which includes Ricky Jean Francois, Frank Kearse, Chris Baker, Kedric Golston, Terrance Knighton and Travian Robertson.
Here's Powe's professional statistical background, courtesy of Redskins Public Relations:
Jerrell Powe -- NT -- 6-2, 331 pounds -- Ole Miss
Powe was originally selected by the Kansas City Chiefs in the sixth round (199th overall) of the 2011 NFL Draft. In three seasons with Kansas City from 2011-13 and one season with the Houston Texans in 2014, Powe has appeared in 28 career games with four starts, compiling 18 tackles (12 solo), two passes defensed and a sack.
Last season, Powe appeared in all 16 games for Houston, making three starts.
Powe played collegiately at Ole Miss, where he earned second-team All-Southeastern Conference honors from the league's coaches and was chosen as a team captain as a senior in 2010. He appeared in 37 games with the Rebels with 22 starts from 2008-10.
