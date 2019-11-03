Redskins Sign Safety And Special Teams Captain Deshazor Everett To Multi-Year Extension

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Redskins announced today that they have signed safety Deshazor Everett to a three-year contract extension. Full terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Everett (6-0, 203) is a two-time captain for the Redskins. He was named the team's special teams captain in 2018 and 2019. He was originally signed to the Redskins practice squad in 2015 and was promoted to the active roster on Oct. 3, 2015. He has appeared in 62 career regular season games with 11 starts, compiling 82 career tackles (51 solo), two interceptions, seven passes defensed and one forced fumble.

Everett played collegiately at Texas A&M from 2011-14, where he appeared in 50 career games for the Aggies. He recorded 218 career tackles (123 solo), 26 passes defensed, five interceptions and one fumble recovery.