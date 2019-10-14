Redskins Sign T Victor Salako, DB Maurice Smith To Practice Squad

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Redskins announced today that they have made the following roster moves:
The Redskins have signed the following players to the practice squad:
- T Victor Salako
- DB Maurice Smith
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Redskins announced today that they have made the following roster moves:
The Redskins have signed the following players to the practice squad:
A list of stats and notes from the Washington Football Team's 56-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Football Team Public Relations.
The Washington Football Team has announced these players as inactive for its Week 16 game against the Dallas Cowboys.
The team announced the following roster moves Saturday.
The team announced the following roster moves Friday.
The team announced the following roster moves Friday.
The team announced the following roster moves Thursday.
Scherff was named to his fifth Pro Bowl in seven seasons, while Allen is the first Washington defensive tackle selected since since Dave Butz in 1983.
A list of stats and notes from the Washington Football Team's 27-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Football Team Public Relations.
The Washington Football Team has announced these players as inactive for its Week 15 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
The team announced the following roster moves Tuesday.
The team announced the following roster moves Saturday.