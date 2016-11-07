Redskins Sign Tackle Blaine Clausell

The Washington Redskins have added 24-year-old Blaine Clausell to the active roster after Trent Williams was placed on the Reserve/Suspended by Commissioner list last week.

Clausell was on the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad before signing with the Redskins and previously spent time on the New England Patriots' practice squad as well.

The 24-year-old originally entered the NFL as a college free agent in 2015 after going undrafted out of Mississippi State.

Clausell – who was college teammates with current Redskins linebacker Preston Smith – spent five years at Mississippi State. After appearing in 11 games as a redshirt freshman during the 2011 season, Clausell started all 13 of the Bulldogs' games during his sophomore season.

In 2013, he appeared in 13 games with 12 starts, helping the offense record a school record 434.4 yards per game.

As a senior, Clausell started all 13 games at left tackle, once again anchoring an offensive line that would guide the offensive unit to 13 single-season school records.

Clausell was a participant in the 2015 Senior Bowl.

The 6-foot-6, 321 pounder's addition comes after it was announced last week that Trent Williams will serve a four-game suspension starting with Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Veteran Ty Nsekhe will slide into the starting left tackle role with Morgan Moses continuing to serve as the team's right tackle.