Redskins To Host 2019 Draft Night Presented By 7-Eleven

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – Washington Redskins fans are invited to attend the Redskins' Draft Night Presented by 7-Eleven on Thursday, April 25 at The Anthem in Washington, D.C.

Admission for Draft Night is free for all fans. Entry to The Anthem will begin at 6:30 p.m. and the event will start at 8 p.m. For more details on Draft Night and to register for the event, visit www.redskins.com/draftnight.

Draft Night will feature live commentary of the Draft by local celebrity co-hosts and the debut of the team's 2019 Redskins Cheerleaders. A group of current and former Redskins players will also be on hand to sign autographs and take pictures, schedules permitting. Current players scheduled to attend include Adrian Peterson, Chris Thompson, Jonathan Allen, Matt Ioannidis, Ryan Anderson, Trey Quinn and Tim Settle. More to be announced closer to the event.*

Draft Night will include a pre-party beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the Transit Pier in the Wharf District. The pre-party will feature performances by the Washington Redskins Marching Band and the Redskins Cheerleaders to kick the night off.

Also during Draft Night, Devils Backbone will announce which #ATTR (Ale to the Redskins) beer was the fan favorite during the 2018 season. The Redskins partnered with Devils Backbone Brewing Company in 2018 to create #ATTR Golden Ale and #ATTR Burgundy Ale, and then gave fans an opportunity to vote for their favorite during game days at FedExField. Media and fans in attendance will have the opportunity to sample the winning brew.

Redskins season ticket members, suite owners and team partners will have access to an exclusive VIP party hosted at The Anthem prior to the event's start. Members will be able to enjoy complimentary food and beverage, activities, and a VIP area to watch the event. Members will be notified via email when they are able to RSVP; spaces are limited and available on a first come, first served basis. More information on Redskins season ticket membership can be found at www.Redskins.com/Tickets.

The Women of Washington (WOW), the team's official women's club, will host a pre-show happy hour for new members. Members will be notified via email and social media when they are able to RSVP with more details being released later this week. Visit http://www.redskins.com/fans/wow for more information.