News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Redskins To Host 2019 Draft Night Presented By 7-Eleven

Apr 04, 2019 at 10:49 AM
Washington Football Team Public Relations

Washington Football Team Public Relations

draft-night_brush-centerpiece

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – Washington Redskins fans are invited to attend the Redskins' Draft Night Presented by 7-Eleven on Thursday, April 25 at The Anthem in Washington, D.C.

Admission for Draft Night is free for all fans. Entry to The Anthem will begin at 6:30 p.m. and the event will start at 8 p.m. For more details on Draft Night and to register for the event, visit www.redskins.com/draftnight.

Draft Night will feature live commentary of the Draft by local celebrity co-hosts and the debut of the team's 2019 Redskins Cheerleaders. A group of current and former Redskins players will also be on hand to sign autographs and take pictures, schedules permitting. Current players scheduled to attend include Adrian Peterson, Chris Thompson, Jonathan Allen, Matt Ioannidis, Ryan Anderson, Trey Quinn and Tim Settle. More to be announced closer to the event.*

Draft Night will include a pre-party beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the Transit Pier in the Wharf District. The pre-party will feature performances by the Washington Redskins Marching Band and the Redskins Cheerleaders to kick the night off.

Also during Draft Night, Devils Backbone will announce which #ATTR (Ale to the Redskins) beer was the fan favorite during the 2018 season. The Redskins partnered with Devils Backbone Brewing Company in 2018 to create #ATTR Golden Ale and #ATTR Burgundy Ale, and then gave fans an opportunity to vote for their favorite during game days at FedExField. Media and fans in attendance will have the opportunity to sample the winning brew.

Redskins season ticket members, suite owners and team partners will have access to an exclusive VIP party hosted at The Anthem prior to the event's start. Members will be able to enjoy complimentary food and beverage, activities, and a VIP area to watch the event. Members will be notified via email when they are able to RSVP; spaces are limited and available on a first come, first served basis. More information on Redskins season ticket membership can be found at www.Redskins.com/Tickets.

The Women of Washington (WOW), the team's official women's club, will host a pre-show happy hour for new members. Members will be notified via email and social media when they are able to RSVP with more details being released later this week. Visit http://www.redskins.com/fans/wow for more information.

Fans are also encouraged to sign up for the Redskins On The Clock Challenge. If a fan correctly predicts the Redskins' first selection (currently the No. 15 overall selection), he or she will be entered to win two Redskins season tickets and a meet and greet with assorted Redskins 2019 draft picks. The contest ends on April 24, 2019 at 11:59 PM. ET. To make their selection, fans should visit http://www.redskins.com/ontheclock.

Related Content

news

Washington Football Team, City of Richmond Announce Return To Richmond For 2021 Training Camp 

Fans can visit the Training Camp hub at WashingtonFootball.com/TrainingCamp for more information as well as to sign up to be notified when Free Fan Passes become available. Fans will also receive team updates, offers and exclusive content by visiting the Training Camp hub.
news

Washington Football Team Names Will Misselbrook Chief Creative And Digital Officer

With experience spanning the most globally recognizable brands and agencies, Misselbrook joins the executive leadership team, overseeing fan-centric content and brand marketing.
news

Washington Releases TE Marcus Baugh

The team announced the following roster move Monday.
news

Washington Announces Scouting Additions

The team announced the following personnel moves Friday.
news

Washington Football Team Announces Return To FedExField For Fans In 2021

With the NFL's schedule release next week and the launch of single game ticket sales, the Washington Football Team today made official its intention to welcome back fans to FedExField for the 2021 season at full capacity.
news

Get To Know Washington's 10-Player Draft Class

Notes on every player from first-round LB Jamin Davis to seventh-round WR Dax Milne.
news

Washington Releases WRs Jeff Badet, Trevor Davis

The team announced the following roster moves Monday.
news

Washington Agrees To Terms With RB Jaret Patterson As College Free Agent

The team signed announced the following roster move Monday.
news

Washington Football Team Fans Show Passion, Creativity and Loyalty Through 39,783 Name Submissions To WashingtonJourney.com  

Fans young and old, near and far, participated with more 13,373 submissions from the DMV, 720 from Europe and more than 110 from Australia and New Zealand.
news

Washington Football Team Announces Draft Week '21 Live At FedExField Presented By Bud Light

Washington Football Team fans are invited to attend the Washington Draft Week '21 Live fan experience presented by Bud Light on Thursday, April 29 at FedExField.
news

Washington Waives RB Bryce Love

The team announced the following roster move Monday.
news

Washington Waives CB DeMarkus Acy

The team announced the following roster move Friday.
Advertising