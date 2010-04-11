Redskins to Host High School Coaches At Mini-Camp





The Redskins have announced that they will host high school football head coaches from Virginia, Washington D.C. and Prince George's and Montgomery Counties in Maryland at the team's mini-camp on Saturday, April 17, at 11 a.m. at Redskins Park.

The head coaches will attend the mini-camp practice, meet and visit with head coach Mike Shanahan and the Redskins coaching staff and also participate in a "Concussion Awareness and Education" forum beginning at 9 a.m.

"We wanted to extend an invitation to head coaches and thank them for their hard work and dedication," executive vice president/general manager Bruce Allen said. "We are excited to open up a day of mini-camp for these coaches to enjoy practice and to visit and meet with our coaches and staff at Redskins Park.

"It is important to recognize the great job and sacrifices these coaches make each day. They are outstanding role models and set such a great example for the many student-athletes participating in high school football programs."

In addition to the day at mini-camp, the head coaches are invited to attend a "Concussion Awareness and Education" forum, which will be led by Peter G. Gonzalez, M.D., assistant professor in the Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at Eastern Virginia Medical School.

Dr. Gonzalez recently established its Division of Sports Medicine and the Eastern Virginia Sports Concussion Program, designed to evaluate and treat young and collegiate athletes. His experience with concussion stems from his residency years where he was trained to treat the entire spectrum of traumatic brain injury from mild injuries to severe debilitating head trauma.

Following the forum, the head coaches will watch the 2010 Redskins participate in a mini-camp practice.