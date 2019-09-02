News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Redskins To Kick Off 2019 Season With Road Rally In Philadelphia

Sep 02, 2019 at 02:12 PM
Kyle Stackpole

Editor

2019-philly-rally-16x9[37584]

Attention Redskins fans! On Saturday night, Redskins will host a road rally in Philadelphia to kick off the 2019 regular season. Here's everything you need to know about the event:

WHAT: Redskins Fans Road Rally

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 7 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

WHERE: 26 E Oregon Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19148

***NOTE: This is a new location from past Philadelphia Road Rallies.***

DETAILS: Enjoy a night of food, drinks, and giveaways with Redskins alumni and fellow fans before the burgundy and gold take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the regular season opener on Sunday afternoon. The night will also include special guest appearances from Voice of the Redskins Larry Michael as well as former players Chris Cooley and Rick "Doc" Walker.

For those who cannot attend, the event will be streamed live on Redskins.com, the Redskins app and the Redskins Facebook page beginning at 7 p.m.

