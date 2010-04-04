Redskins Trade For Eagles' McNabb





In a trade that sends shockwaves throughout the NFL, the Redskins have acquired 11-year veteran quarterback Donovan McNabb from the Philadelphia Eagles.

The deal was consummated on Sunday night. In exchange for McNabb, the Redskins sent a 2010 second-round draft pick (37th overall) and either a third- or fourth-round pick in the 2011 draft to the Eagles.

"Donovan is an accomplished quarterback who has been a proven winner in the National Football League," Redskins executive vice president/head coach Mike Shanahan said. "I have long admired his competitiveness and feel he will be an outstanding addition to the Redskins and our community.

"He knows our division and the roadmap to success in the NFC East. He will set a high standard of excellence and we are very excited to welcome Donovan to the Washington Redskins."

The trade is a surprising development for both franchises.

Since 1999, McNabb has been the face of the Philadelphia Eagles and one of the NFL's elite franchise quarterbacks. He has helped guide the Eagles to the playoffs eight times, the NFC Championship game five times and an appearance in Super Bowl XXXIX. He has earned six Pro Bowl berths, including last season.

With the addition of McNabb, the Redskins suddenly have a crowd at quarterback, with last year's starter Jason Campbell, newcomer Rex Grossman, third-year player Colt Brennan and youngster Richard Bartel also on the roster.

Head coach Mike Shanahan has emphasized that he wants competition at every position on the football team, but it would be hard to imagine McNabb playing in Washington in a backup role.

It's safe to say that McNabb is now the face of the Redskins' franchise.

McNabb, 33, has completed 59 percent of his passes in his career and thrown for 32,873 career passing yards, 216 touchdowns and 100 interceptions. His career QB rating is 86.5.

Last season, McNabb may have produced one of his best seasons. He started 14 games for the Eagles and completed 267-of-443 passes for 3,553 yards, 22 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.