Redskins Trade For Eagles' McNabb

In a trade that sends shockwaves throughout the NFL, the Redskins have acquired 11-year veteran quarterback Donovan McNabb from the Philadelphia Eagles.
The deal was consummated on Sunday night. In exchange for McNabb, the Redskins sent a 2010 second-round draft pick (37th overall) and either a third- or fourth-round pick in the 2011 draft to the Eagles.
"Donovan is an accomplished quarterback who has been a proven winner in the National Football League," Redskins executive vice president/head coach Mike Shanahan said. "I have long admired his competitiveness and feel he will be an outstanding addition to the Redskins and our community.
"He knows our division and the roadmap to success in the NFC East. He will set a high standard of excellence and we are very excited to welcome Donovan to the Washington Redskins."
The trade is a surprising development for both franchises.
Since 1999, McNabb has been the face of the Philadelphia Eagles and one of the NFL's elite franchise quarterbacks. He has helped guide the Eagles to the playoffs eight times, the NFC Championship game five times and an appearance in Super Bowl XXXIX. He has earned six Pro Bowl berths, including last season.
With the addition of McNabb, the Redskins suddenly have a crowd at quarterback, with last year's starter Jason Campbell, newcomer Rex Grossman, third-year player Colt Brennan and youngster Richard Bartel also on the roster.
Head coach Mike Shanahan has emphasized that he wants competition at every position on the football team, but it would be hard to imagine McNabb playing in Washington in a backup role.
It's safe to say that McNabb is now the face of the Redskins' franchise.
McNabb, 33, has completed 59 percent of his passes in his career and thrown for 32,873 career passing yards, 216 touchdowns and 100 interceptions. His career QB rating is 86.5.
Last season, McNabb may have produced one of his best seasons. He started 14 games for the Eagles and completed 267-of-443 passes for 3,553 yards, 22 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
His best season was 2004, when he guided the Eagles to a 13-3 record and an appearance in Super Bowl XXXIX against the New England Patriots. He started 15 games that year and completed 300-of-469 yards for 3,875 yards, 31 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
With the Eagles, McNabb set franchise records in passing attempts, completions, passing yards and passing touchdown and was named to the Eagles' 75th Anniversary Team.
He currently has the third-highest winning percentage among active quarterbacks (83-45-1, .647) behind Peyton Manning (119-59-0, .669) and Tom Brady (88-25-0, .779).
Since entering the NFL as a first-round draft pick (second overall) in 1999, McNabb ranks third in completions (2,801), third in passing yards (32,873), fourth in passing touchdowns (216), 14th in quarterback rating (86.5) and third in passes of 25 or more yards (273).
McNabb also holds the best interception percentage in NFL history (2.1 percent) among quarterbacks who have played in 75 or more games.
In addition, McNabb has the second-best touchdown-to-interception ratio of all time, (209-96, 2.18) behind Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (217-92, 2.36).
The 6-2, 240-pound McNabb, is one of six players in NFL history with at least 25,000 passing yards and 3,000 rushing yards (Randall Cunningham, Steve Young, Fran Tarkenton, Steve McNair and John Elway).
Statistics aside, McNabb has faced surprising criticism from fans, media, broadcasters and even teammates through the years.
He was booed at the NFL Draft by a segment of Eagles fans after the team selected him instead of running back Ricky Williams in 1999. He was criticized by then-ESPN broadcaster Rush Limbaugh in 2003 in a well-publicized flap. And he was disparaged by then-teammate Terrell Owens in 2005, leading to a suspension of Owens.
McNabb has overcome the controversies time and again to thrive on the field.