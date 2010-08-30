Redskins Trade Morris To Rams





The Redskins have traded tight end/fullback Dennis Morris to the St. Louis Rams, the team announced on Monday.

In exchange for Morris, the Redskins received a conditional draft pick.

Morris was the Redskins' sixth-round draft pick (174th overall) in the 2010 NFL Draft.

A standout at Louisiana Tech, Morris had good NFL size at 6-2 and 265 pounds, but he was unable to make an impact during Redskins training camp or in preseason games.

Morris was not expected to make the final roster, head coach Mike Shanahan said.

The Redskins have strong depth at tight end and first-year player Darrel Young was getting playing time ahead of Morris at fullback.

Asked for his thoughts on letting go of a draft pick before the end of preseason, Shanahan replied: "What you have to do is what's best for your football team. The worst thing people do is keep draft picks for the sake of keeping draft picks.

"What you do is pick the people who give you the best chance to win. And if you get 50 percent of your draft picks to make the football team, you've had a great draft."