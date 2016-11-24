Redskins Turn Their Attention To The Cardinals

Whether he lines up out wide, or in the slot, look for Fitzgerald to be a major factor and focal point for Palmer.

Moving to Arizona's defense: they have a slew of players that love to thump – most notably defensive tackle Calais Campbell, middle linebacker Kevin Minter and dollar linebacker Deone Bucannon.

Campbell has always been an imposing figure, not only because he's 6-foot-8, 300 pounds, but because he uses his size to his maximum advantage when the football's snapped.

Campbell is having a Pro Bowl type season so far for the Cardinals, as he's racked up 33 tackles, three sacks, seven tackles for loss, eight quarterback hits, one interception and five passes defensed. The offensive line will have quite a job on their hands in trying to contain Campbell's pass rush.

Minter and Bucannon are more than willing to go above and beyond the call of duty to make their presence felt, and more often than not, they do. Bucannon's the team's leading tackler with 72, while Minter is third on the team with 55.

The Cardinals made a huge splash in free agency when they acquired outside linebacker Chandler Jones during the offseason. Jones has been nothing short of spectacular for Arizona this season, as he's been a huge disruption for opposing offenses.

Jones is currently tied for seventh in the league in sacks with 8.0, so one of the major keys to victory next Sunday will be keeping Jones at bay as much as possible.

Arizona's secondary is stacked with Pro Bowl talent as well, as cornerback Patrick Peterson and safeties Tyrann Mathieu and Tony Jefferson are all playing at an extremely high level.

Peterson is similar to Redskins cornerback Josh Norman in that he's capable of shutting down one side of the field all on his own, while Mathieu and Jefferson play lights out football beside and around him.