Redskins Turn Their Attention To The Cowboys

After Sunday's 42-24 victory against the Green Bay Packers, the Washington Redskins will head to Dallas on Thursday to take on the Cowboys.

Currently holders of the NFL's best record entering Week 12 action, the Cowboys are 9-1 on the season after Sunday's 27-17 victory over the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Dallas is quarterbacked by rookie Dak Prescott, who has made a seamless transition to the NFL after being a fourth-round pick out of Mississippi State.

Replacing Tony Romo as the team's starting quarterback after the veteran when down with a back injury in preseason (he has since returned to a backup role), Prescott has thrown 17 touchdown passes to just two interceptions this season.

Behind him is fellow rookie Ezekiel Elliot, who is the league's top rusher.

The fourth-overall pick out of Ohio State, Elliot broke Dallas' rookie single-season reception record against the Ravens and currently has more than 1,100 rushing yards on the season along with nine touchdown scores.

The Cowboys, of course, have All-Pro wide receiver Dez Bryant as well, who is coming off his best game of the season.