Redskins Turn Their Attention To The Cowboys

Washington will quickly turn around from Sunday night's game against Green Bay with a Thanksgiving Day matchup with Dallas at AT&T Stadium.
The league's best rivalry picks back up on Thursday in front of a national audience.
After Sunday's 42-24 victory against the Green Bay Packers, the Washington Redskins will head to Dallas on Thursday to take on the Cowboys.
Currently holders of the NFL's best record entering Week 12 action, the Cowboys are 9-1 on the season after Sunday's 27-17 victory over the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Dallas is quarterbacked by rookie Dak Prescott, who has made a seamless transition to the NFL after being a fourth-round pick out of Mississippi State.
Replacing Tony Romo as the team's starting quarterback after the veteran when down with a back injury in preseason (he has since returned to a backup role), Prescott has thrown 17 touchdown passes to just two interceptions this season.
Behind him is fellow rookie Ezekiel Elliot, who is the league's top rusher.
The fourth-overall pick out of Ohio State, Elliot broke Dallas' rookie single-season reception record against the Ravens and currently has more than 1,100 rushing yards on the season along with nine touchdown scores.
The Cowboys, of course, have All-Pro wide receiver Dez Bryant as well, who is coming off his best game of the season.
Bryant caught two touchdown passes against the Ravens.
A look back at some of the top images in games between the Washington Redskins and Dallas Cowboys.
In his 14th NFL season, tight end Jason Witten continues to be one of Dallas' most consistent receiving weapons, as the Tennessee product has already caught more than 500 yards this season along with a pair of touchdown receptions.
Defensively, Dallas is led by linebacker Sean Lee, who entered Sunday's action with 86 tackles.
Dallas' pass rush, however, has produced just 20 sacks through 10 games.
Thursday's game will mark the second of two meeting between the NFC East foes this season, as Dallas stole one from Washington late in a 27-23 final at FedExField in Week 2.
After quarterback Kirk Cousins threw an interception in the end zone late in the fourth quarter, Dallas took advantage of the late miscue and turned it into an Alfred Morris game-winning touchdown.
This will be the ninth meeting on Thanksgiving for the Redskins and Cowboys.
Washington one the most recent meeting on the holiday back in 2012, defeating the Cowboys by a final of 38-31 to keep alive their eventual march to an NFC East crown.