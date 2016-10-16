News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Redskins Turn Their Attention To The Lions

Oct 16, 2016 at 10:05 AM
For the first time in six seasons, the Washington Redskins will travel to Ford Field next Sunday for a tilt with the Detroit Lions. The Redskins hold a commanding lead in the all-time series.

After playing three division games and three AFC North opponents to start the 2016 season, the Washington Redskins will shift gears next Sunday, facing the Detroit Lions of the NFC North.

Redskins-Lions: Through The Years

The Washington Redskins and Detroit Lions have met 18 times during the regular season. Here's a look back at some of those games.

Through the first six games of the season, the Lions are 3-3, defeating the Indianapolis Colts, Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Rams for their three wins on the campaign.

At quarterback for the Lions once again is Matthew Stafford, the No. 1-overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft out of Georgia.

Stafford has started all 99 of his regular season appearances. So far this season, he's thrown for more than 1,500 yards along with 14 touchdowns to four interceptions.

For his career, the eight-year veteran has passed for nearly 28,000 yards along with 173 touchdowns to 102 interceptions.

The Lions' running back situation has been unsettled all season, as injuries have plagued the unit.

Ameer Abdullah – the team's second-round pick in the NFL Draft – was expected to carry the load this season after a rookie season in which he rushed for nearly 600 yards on 143 carries.

But the Nebraska product was placed on Injured Reserve after just two games. Theo Riddick and Dwayne Washington, meanwhile, have both missed time as well.

The Lions signed veteran Justin Forsett this week to provide another option to an injured group.

Without Calvin Johnson leading the way at the wide receiver positon, the Lions have used Marvin Jones as the No. 1 target in the passing game, as he's averaged nearly 20 yards per catch this season, his first in Detroit.

The Lions also have Golden Tate and Anquan Boldin as options in the passing game.

Defensively, the Lions have been led linebacker Tahir Whitehead, who has already collected more than 50 tackles this season.

Cornerback Darius Slay – a second-round pick in the 2013 NFL Draft – recorded two turnovers in the final three minutes to secure the Lions' Week 5 victory over the Eagles.

The game will mark the 41st time the two teams have met in the regular season dating back to their first matchup in 1932.

This will be the first time the Redskins play a regular season game at Ford Field since the 2010 season.

