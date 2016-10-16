Redskins Turn Their Attention To The Lions

Through the first six games of the season, the Lions are 3-3, defeating the Indianapolis Colts, Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Rams for their three wins on the campaign.

At quarterback for the Lions once again is Matthew Stafford, the No. 1-overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft out of Georgia.

Stafford has started all 99 of his regular season appearances. So far this season, he's thrown for more than 1,500 yards along with 14 touchdowns to four interceptions.

For his career, the eight-year veteran has passed for nearly 28,000 yards along with 173 touchdowns to 102 interceptions.

The Lions' running back situation has been unsettled all season, as injuries have plagued the unit.

Ameer Abdullah – the team's second-round pick in the NFL Draft – was expected to carry the load this season after a rookie season in which he rushed for nearly 600 yards on 143 carries.

But the Nebraska product was placed on Injured Reserve after just two games. Theo Riddick and Dwayne Washington, meanwhile, have both missed time as well.

The Lions signed veteran Justin Forsett this week to provide another option to an injured group.

Without Calvin Johnson leading the way at the wide receiver positon, the Lions have used Marvin Jones as the No. 1 target in the passing game, as he's averaged nearly 20 yards per catch this season, his first in Detroit.

The Lions also have Golden Tate and Anquan Boldin as options in the passing game.

Defensively, the Lions have been led linebacker Tahir Whitehead, who has already collected more than 50 tackles this season.

Cornerback Darius Slay – a second-round pick in the 2013 NFL Draft – recorded two turnovers in the final three minutes to secure the Lions' Week 5 victory over the Eagles.

The game will mark the 41st time the two teams have met in the regular season dating back to their first matchup in 1932.