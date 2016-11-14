Redskins-Vikings Monday Stats Pack

The Redskins have now recorded three straight home victories and improved their home record this season to 3-2. * The Redskins gained 388 yards. The Redskins have now exceeded 300 yards of offense in 13 consecutive regular season games, dating back to last season, for the first time since a 14-game stretch across the 2012-13 seasons. * The Redskins gained 128 rushing yards and have now rushed for at least 100 yards in four straight games for the first time since a five-game span across Weeks 15-17 of the 2014 season and Weeks 1-2 of the 2015 season. * The Vikings entered the game as the league's top scoring defense, allowing an average of 15.8 points per game in their first eight contests. The Redskins' 26 points were the most scored by any opponent against the Vikings this season. * The Redskins recorded three sacks, including two on the game-clinching defensive stand. The Redskins' defense has now posted at least three sacks for five consecutive games for the first time since a six-game stretch in Weeks 4-10 of the 2009 season. * The Redskins held the Vikings scoreless in the second half. It marked the second time the Redskins have held an opponent scoreless in the second half of a game this season (Week 5 at Baltimore). It represents the first time the Redskins have had multiple second half shutouts in a single season since 2011 (two). * The Redskins forced a three-and-out on the game's opening drive. The Redskins have forced a three-and-out on their opponent's opening possession in four of their first nine games this season. * The game was the sixth meeting between the Redskins and Vikings in the last seven seasons. The teams faced one another every year during the 2010-14 seasons. * The Redskins evened their all-time regular season record against the Vikings at 10-10 and improved to 13-12 against Minnesota all-time including postseason play. * The Redskins are now 7-6 all-time in home games against the Vikings, including postseason play. * The Redskins earned their first victory against the Vikings since Week 6 of the 2012 season. * The victory was the Redskins' 13th in a game directly following a bye week since byes were instituted in 1990. * The game was the culmination of the team's 2016 Alumni Homecoming Weekend. Not including staff and coaches, players in attendance during the weekend represented more than 650 combined seasons of Redskins service, 110 combined Super Bowl appearances, 69 combined Super Bowl titles, 34 members of the 80 Greatest Redskins, 23 Redskins Ring of Famers and nine Pro Football Hall of Famers. The Redskins have now won their last four Alumni Homecoming Weekend contests.