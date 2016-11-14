A list of stats and notes from the Washington Redskins' 26-20 victory over the Minnesota Vikings at FedExField in Landover, Md., as compiled by Redskins Public Relations..* "Redskins-Vikings Monday Stats Pack" is presented by BDO by the Numbers. People who know, know BDO.*
Team:
- The Washington Redskins defeated the Minnesota Vikings, 26-20, in front of an announced crowd of 78,216 people at FedExField on Sunday.
- With the victory, the Redskins are now 5-3-1 this season.
The Redskins have now recorded three straight home victories and improved their home record this season to 3-2. * The Redskins gained 388 yards. The Redskins have now exceeded 300 yards of offense in 13 consecutive regular season games, dating back to last season, for the first time since a 14-game stretch across the 2012-13 seasons. * The Redskins gained 128 rushing yards and have now rushed for at least 100 yards in four straight games for the first time since a five-game span across Weeks 15-17 of the 2014 season and Weeks 1-2 of the 2015 season. * The Vikings entered the game as the league's top scoring defense, allowing an average of 15.8 points per game in their first eight contests. The Redskins' 26 points were the most scored by any opponent against the Vikings this season. * The Redskins recorded three sacks, including two on the game-clinching defensive stand. The Redskins' defense has now posted at least three sacks for five consecutive games for the first time since a six-game stretch in Weeks 4-10 of the 2009 season. * The Redskins held the Vikings scoreless in the second half. It marked the second time the Redskins have held an opponent scoreless in the second half of a game this season (Week 5 at Baltimore). It represents the first time the Redskins have had multiple second half shutouts in a single season since 2011 (two). * The Redskins forced a three-and-out on the game's opening drive. The Redskins have forced a three-and-out on their opponent's opening possession in four of their first nine games this season. * The game was the sixth meeting between the Redskins and Vikings in the last seven seasons. The teams faced one another every year during the 2010-14 seasons. * The Redskins evened their all-time regular season record against the Vikings at 10-10 and improved to 13-12 against Minnesota all-time including postseason play. * The Redskins are now 7-6 all-time in home games against the Vikings, including postseason play. * The Redskins earned their first victory against the Vikings since Week 6 of the 2012 season. * The victory was the Redskins' 13th in a game directly following a bye week since byes were instituted in 1990. * The game was the culmination of the team's 2016 Alumni Homecoming Weekend. Not including staff and coaches, players in attendance during the weekend represented more than 650 combined seasons of Redskins service, 110 combined Super Bowl appearances, 69 combined Super Bowl titles, 34 members of the 80 Greatest Redskins, 23 Redskins Ring of Famers and nine Pro Football Hall of Famers. The Redskins have now won their last four Alumni Homecoming Weekend contests.
Offense:
- Quarterback Trent Williams completed 22-of-33 passes for 262 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.
Cousinsfinished the contest with a passer rating of 110.9, his fourth passer rating of 100.0 or better this season. * *Cousinshas thrown at least one touchdown pass in 24 of 25 regular season games since assuming the starting role prior to the 2015 season, including each of the last eight games dating back to Week 2. * Running backRob Kelley *recorded career highs with 22 rushing attempts for 97 rushing yards, surpassing previous career highs set in the team's last contest against Cincinnati in Week 8. * Wide receiverRob Kelleyled the Redskins in receptions (six) and receiving yards (81). * During the contest,Garçon (3,985) passed Henry Ellard (3,930) for 11th-most receiving yards in team history. * *Garçonextended his streak of consecutive regular season games played with a reception to 95, the sixth-longest active streak in the NFL (Larry Fitzgerald, 187; Brandon Marshall, 153; Steve Smith Sr., 136; Jason Witten, 127; Michael Crabtree, 104). Sixty-seven of the games in Garçon's streak have come with Washington, the third-longest streak by a member of the Redskins since the 1970 merger. * Wide receiverJamisonCrowder* recorded four receptions for 37 yards. * With his first reception – a four-yard touchdown reception – Crowder became the sixth member of the Redskins to record 100 receptions across the first two seasons of an NFL career (Gary Clark, Rod Gardner, Art Monk, Charlie Brown and Chris Cooley). Crowder accomplished the feat in his 25th game, becoming the third-fastest in team history to catch 100 passes in the first two seasons of an NFL career (Clark, 22; Brown, 23). * Crowder added a career-long seven-yard run in the first quarter. * The Redskins opened the scoring on a four-yard touchdown pass from Cousinsto Crowder in the first quarter. The Redskins have now recorded a touchdown on their opening possession in consecutive games for the first time since Weeks 14-15 of the 2015 season. * The passing touchdown was the 60th of Cousins' career. Cousins joined Sammy Baugh, Sonny Jurgensen, Joe Theismann, Billy Kilmer and Mark Rypien as the only players to throw 60 touchdown passes with the Redskins. * Tight end Vernon Davis scored on a 38-yard touchdown pass from Cousins in the second quarter. The receiving touchdown was the second of the season for Davis and the 57th of his career. * On the play, Cousins passed Gus Frerotte (9,769) for seventh-most passing yards in Redskins history. * The 38-yard touchdown was Davis' longest scoring play since a 52-yard touchdown reception in Week 15 of the 2013 season as a member of the San Francisco 49ers. * The touchdown pass to Davis was the culmination of a 91-yard drive, tying the Redskins' longest scoring drive of the season. The Redskins posted a 91-yard scoring drive in both Week 4 against Cleveland and Week 8 against Cincinnati. * Wide receiver Maurice Harris recorded his first career reception in the second quarter, catching an eight-yard pass from Cousins on third-and-six. Harris finished the contest with three receptions for 28 yards.
Defense:
- Linebacker Preston Smithtallied four tackles (two solo), two sacks and an interception.* *
Since the NFL adopted sacks as an official statistic in 1982, Smithis only the fourth member of the Redskins to record two sacks and an interception in a single game, joining Marcus Washington (Dec. 18, 2005 vs. Dallas), Shawn Springs (Dec. 26, 2004 at Dallas) and Monte Coleman (Dec. 19, 1993 vs. Atlanta.). * Smith's interception of Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford in the fourth quarter represented the first interception of Smith's career. * Smithrecorded a sack in the first quarter and later clinched the victory with a sack on the game's final play from scrimmage (excluding a kneeldown). The sacks pushed his career total to 11.5, 6.0 of which have been registered against Bradford. * In the fourth quarter, linebacker Trent Murphy added to his single-season career high with his seventh sack of the season. Murphy has recorded a least half a sack in seven of the team's nine games this season. * Linebacker Ryan Kerrigan started his 89th consecutive game, tied for second-most among active NFL linebackers. Kerrigan has not missed a start in his NFL career.
Special Teams:
- Kicker Dustin Hopkinsconverted 4-of-4 field goal attempts and 2-of-2 PATs. In the process, he**became the 29th player in team history to record 200 career points with the Redskins.
- With his second field goal of the day,Hopkins(47) passed Scott Blanton (44) for 10th-most career field goals in franchise history.
- Hopkinskicked a 50-yard field goal in the fourth quarter. It was his fourth career field goal of 50 yards or longer, tying him with Graham Gano and John Hall for fourth-most in team history.
- Hopkins recorded at least four field goals in a game for the third time in his career, joining Mark Moseley (nine), Curt Knight (eight), Chip Lohmiller (eight), Shaun Suisham (four) and Graham Gano (three) as the only players to record at least three games with four-plus field goals.