Snap Counts: Redskins-Vikings, Week 8

Each week, Redskins.com will provide snap counts from the most-recent game.
Here are the offensive and defensive snap counts from the Redskins' Week 8 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday night.
Offense (43 snaps)
|Player
|Snaps
|Percentage
|T Morgan Moses
|43
|100%
|G Ereck Flowers
|43
|100%
|T Donald Penn
|43
|100%
|G Brandon Scherff
|43
|100%
|C Chase Roullier
|43
|100%
|WR Terry McLaurin
|43
|93%
|TE Jeremy Sprinkle
|33
|77%
|WR Paul Richardson
|33
|77%
|RB Adrian Peterson
|31
|72%
|QB Case Keenum
|29
|67%
|WR Trey Quinn
|24
|56%
|TE Hale Hentges
|18
|42%
|QB Dwayne Haskins
|14
|33%
|RB Wendell Smallwood
|12
|28%
|WR Kelvin Harmon
|11
|26%
|FB Michael Burton
|8
|19%
|G Tony Bergstrom
|4
|9%
|WR Steven Sims Jr.
|1
|2%
Defense (72 snaps)
|Player
|Snaps
|Percentage
|FS Troy Apke
|72
|100%
|S Landon Collins
|72
|100%
|LB Jon Bostic
|67
|93%
|CB Fabian Moreau
|66
|92%
|NT Daron Payne
|61
|85%
|DE Jon Allen
|57
|79%
|DE Matt Ioannidis
|53
|74%
|LB Ryan Kerrigan
|51
|71%
|LB Cole Holcomb
|49
|68%
|LB Montez Sweat
|43
|60%
|CB Josh Norman
|43
|60%
|CB Jimmy Moreland
|28
|39%
|LB Ryan Anderson
|27
|38%
|LB Shaun Dion Hamilton
|23
|32%
|LB Noah Spence
|21
|29%
|CB Quinton Dunbar
|17
|24%
|NT Tim Settle
|13
|18%
|DT Treyvon Hester
|11
|15%
|S Jeremy Reaves
|10
|14%
|CB Simeon Thomas
|6
|8%