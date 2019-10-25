News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Snap Counts: Redskins-Vikings, Week 8

Oct 25, 2019 at 01:03 PM
Kyle Stackpole

Editor

redskins-vikings-snap-counts

Each week, Redskins.com will provide snap counts from the most-recent game.

Here are the offensive and defensive snap counts from the Redskins' Week 8 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday night.

Offense (43 snaps)

Table inside Article
Player Snaps Percentage
T Morgan Moses 43 100%
G Ereck Flowers 43 100%
T Donald Penn 43 100%
G Brandon Scherff 43 100%
C Chase Roullier 43 100%
WR Terry McLaurin 43 93%
TE Jeremy Sprinkle 33 77%
WR Paul Richardson 33 77%
RB Adrian Peterson 31 72%
QB Case Keenum 29 67%
WR Trey Quinn 24 56%
TE Hale Hentges 18 42%
QB Dwayne Haskins 14 33%
RB Wendell Smallwood 12 28%
WR Kelvin Harmon 11 26%
FB Michael Burton 8 19%
G Tony Bergstrom 4 9%
WR Steven Sims Jr. 1 2%

Defense (72 snaps)

Table inside Article
Player Snaps Percentage
FS Troy Apke 72 100%
S Landon Collins 72 100%
LB Jon Bostic 67 93%
CB Fabian Moreau 66 92%
NT Daron Payne 61 85%
DE Jon Allen 57 79%
DE Matt Ioannidis 53 74%
LB Ryan Kerrigan 51 71%
LB Cole Holcomb 49 68%
LB Montez Sweat 43 60%
CB Josh Norman 43 60%
CB Jimmy Moreland 28 39%
LB Ryan Anderson 27 38%
LB Shaun Dion Hamilton 23 32%
LB Noah Spence 21 29%
CB Quinton Dunbar 17 24%
NT Tim Settle 13 18%
DT Treyvon Hester 11 15%
S Jeremy Reaves 10 14%
CB Simeon Thomas 6 8%

