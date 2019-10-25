redskins-vikings-friday-stats-pack

"Redskins-Minnesota Friday Stats Pack" is presented by BDO by the Numbers. People who know, know BDO.
A list of stats and notes from the Washington Redskins' 19-9 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Redskins Public Relations.
OFFENSE
- The Redskins were only flagged four times for 46 yards, both season lows. It is the fewest number of penalties and yards allowed off of penalties since Week 17 of 2018 [two, 15 yards]. The Redskins had 10 first downs by way of the pass, their most since Week 3 against Chicago [20].
- Quarterback Case Keenum finished the game with 130 yards on 12-of-16 passing. It is the first time in his career he completed at least 75 percent of his passes in back-to-back weeks.
- Keenum now has 14,004 passing yards in his career.
- Quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr. appeared in the second game of his career. He was 3-of-5 and threw for 33 yards.
- Running Back Adrian Peterson rushed for 76 yards on 14 carries (5.4 avg.).
- Peterson [13,701] is now No. 6 on the all-time rushing list. He passed Jerome Bettis [13,662] and LaDainian Tomlinson [13,684] on his 29-yard rush in the third quarter.
- Peterson [2,922] had 14 carries on the night and passed John Riggins [2,916] for No. 13 all-time in rush attempts.
- Peterson finished with 75-plus rushing yards for the third-consecutive week, the first time since Week 6-Week 8 of last season.
- Peterson's 27-receiving yards is his most in a single game since Week 5 of 2018 [36].
- Peterson's 5.4 yards per carry was his highest mark in a single-game since recording 5.7 yards per carry against the New York Giants in Week 8 of the 2018 season (minimum 10 carries).
- Wide Receiver Terry McLaurin hauled in four receptions for 39 yards.
- McLaurin had a career-high four receptions in the first half. He is one of three rookie receivers to record four receptions in the first half of a game this year [Marquis Brown, Diontae Johnson].
- Wide Receiver Paul Richardson Jr. totaled 34 receiving yards on three catches.
- Wide Receiver Trey Quinn had one reception for 15 yards. He now has a reception in 10 straight games.
- Tight End Hale Hentges recorded his first career reception, which went for 13 yards.
Check out photos of the Washington Redskins during their regular season Week 8 game against the Minnesota Vikings.
DEFENSE
- The Redskins have only allowed one total touchdown in back-to-back weeks. It is the first time the team has accomplished that feat since Week 15-Week 16 of 2017.
- The Redskins stopped the Vikings twice on fourth down, the most all season and most since Week 3 of 2018.
- The Redskins forced one fumble in the game and now have seven-consecutive games with a takeaway.
- The Redskins finished with three sacks. They now have at least two sacks in their last four games, their longest streak since Week 14-Week 17 of 2018.
- Since Week 3, the Redskins have 17 sacks [tied for third most in the league].
- Defensive Tackle Jonathan Allen finished with seven tackles and 1.0 sack.
- It is the first time in Allen's career that he recorded back-to-back seven-tackle games.
- Allen finished with three solo tackles. He now has at least three solo tackles in four-consecutive games, tying a career high.
- Defensive Tackle Matt Ioannidis recorded six tackles and 1.0 sack. He now has 15.5 career sacks.
- Defensive Tackle Daron Payne finished with seven tackles, tying a career-high he set last week.
- Payne recovered his first fumble of the season and second of his career.
- Allen, Ioannidis and Payne have combined for 41 tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks in the past two games.
- Linebacker Cole Holcomb finished with seven tackles, pumping his season total to 53. He forced his second fumble of the year on the opening drive.
- Holcomb is one of five rookies in Redskins history to have forced at least two fumbles in a single season [Bashaud Breeland, 2014; Trent Murphy, 2014; Carlos Rogers, 2005; Sean Taylor, 2004]. The statistic was not recorded until 1993.
- Linebacker Jon Bostic recorded nine tackles and his first sack of the season. His first sack of his career came against Minnesota in 2013.
- Bostic now has six consecutive games with at least seven tackles, extending his career-long stretch.
- Cornerback Josh Norman recorded four tackles and now has 302 in his career.
- Cornerback Fabian Moreau started and record a season-high five tackles.
- Safety Landon Collins tallied 11 tackles (six solo) which brings his season total to 70.
- Since 2017, Collins has eight games with double-digit tackles. He is tied for first among safeties [Budda Baker] during that span.
SPECIAL TEAMS
- Kicker Dustin Hopkins made all three of his kicks tonight, a season high.
- Hopkins' first attempt was from 21-yards. He has made all 35 attempts inside 29 yards in his career. He also connected on a 30 yarder and a 43 yarder.
- Punter Tress Way had two punts for 107 yards (53.5 net avg.) and pinned one inside the 20. He entered the game tied for fifth in most punts inside the 20-yard line [14].
- Way's net average of 53.5 yards was the second-highest mark in a single game in his career.