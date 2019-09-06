HailMail: Redskins Open 2019 Campaign In Philadelphia

Johnny asks: With Philadelphia's depth and experience at wide receiver, do you feel that it is even more important to get pressure on Wentz as much as possible?

That's correct. With playmakers such as Alshon Jeffrey and DeSean Jackson, combined with an elite tight end like Zach Ertz, Wentz has plenty of receiving options at his disposal. Wentz is also talented enough to exploit certain matchups -- if he has the time in the pocket to do so.

Luckily, the strongest unit for the Redskins is their defensive line, and that's not even including Kerrigan -- who has combined for 37 sacks the past three seasons -- or Sweat, who has the physical tools to provide an immediate impact. Washington has set its sights on becoming one of the NFL's top defenses, and as defensive coordinator Greg Manusky said Thursday, "It all starts up front."

"The sky's the limit with those guys," Manusky said of the defensive line. "I'm excited; they're phenomenal human beings and football players. And they're looking to get after players. I'd love to play with them if I was an inside linebacker."

Manusky brings up a solid point. Applying pocket pressure makes it easier for the linebackers and the secondary, who do not have to remain in coverage as long. Plus, the pressure could especially hinder Wentz, who is coming off a back injury that forced Philadelphia to shut him down at the end of the 2018 campaign. Then he sat out the entire preseason, meaning he has not played a meaningful snap in about nine months.

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson is well aware of the Redskins' pass-rushing abilities and how they could ravage his team's offense. He explained their potential to reporters earlier this week, noting it will be a "great challenge for our offensive line."