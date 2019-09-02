Notes & Quotes, 9/2: Redskins Offense To Run Through Derrius Guice

Redskins Opt For Youth At Wide Receiver

In parting ways with former first-round pick Josh Doctson, the Redskins expressed confidence in what will be a young wide receiver core in 2019.

"He did some good things for us. We had high expectations for him," Gruden said of Doctson, who combined for 81 receptions and 1,100 yards over three seasons. "But I think the emergence of what we think [Kelvin] Harmon can be and Terry [McLaurin] can be and obviously Trey Quinn coming back and Paul Richardson with his speed. Then obviously [Steven] Sims [Jr.] and ... Rob Davis with is ability to play special teams was a big factor as well."

With the release of Doctson and fellow veteran Brian Quick, Richardson is the only Redskins wideout with more than two years of NFL experience. Richardson will start the regular season opener alongside Quinn, last year's Mr. Irrelevant, and McLaurin, who has exceeded expectations in his first NFL season.

Behind them will be Davis, who missed all of 2018 with a leg injury, Harmon, a sixth-round rookie, and Sims, who was the only undrafted rookie to make the 53-man roster.