2019 Redskins Game Preview: Redskins/Eagles, Week 1

The Washington Redskins kick off the 2019 campaign Sunday in Philadelphia against one of their division rivals.

Philadelphia gets their franchise quarterback Carson Wentz back after appearing in only 11 games due to injury. With the addition of Jordan Howard at running back and high expectations surrounding the Eagles defense, which ranked seventh in the NFL in rush yards allowed per game (96.9) last season, leaving Lincoln Financial Field with a win will be a tall task for Washington.

Quarterback Case Keenum earns the start under center for the Redskins, and behind him are a trio of running backs -- Derrius Guice, Adrian Peterson and Chris Thompson -- who will be relied upon to carry the offensive load. Along with a group of young wideouts and Jordan Reed and Vernon Davis at tight end, the burgundy and gold will likely use the rush to set up the pass in Philadelphia.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the Week 1 contest:

BROADCAST INFORMATION

WHEN: Sunday, Sept. 8th | 1 p.m. ET

WHERE: Lincoln Financial Field | Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

WATCH: FOX

Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play)

Charles Davis (color)

Pam Oliver (sideline)

Larry Michael (play-by-play)

Chris Cooley (color)

Rick "Doc" Walker (sideline)

STREAM:

Watch Online: Redskins.com (only available for fans in the Washington Metropolitan Area).

Redskins.com (only available for fans in the Washington Metropolitan Area). Listen Online: Redskins.com, Redskins app, Tune-In

Get all Preseason games live with NFL Game Pass. Sign up for a 7-day trial here.

ALL-TIME SERIES