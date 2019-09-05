2019 Redskins Game Preview: Redskins/Eagles, Week 1

The Washington Redskins kick off the 2019 campaign Sunday in Philadelphia against one of their division rivals.
Philadelphia gets their franchise quarterback Carson Wentz back after appearing in only 11 games due to injury. With the addition of Jordan Howard at running back and high expectations surrounding the Eagles defense, which ranked seventh in the NFL in rush yards allowed per game (96.9) last season, leaving Lincoln Financial Field with a win will be a tall task for Washington.
Quarterback Case Keenum earns the start under center for the Redskins, and behind him are a trio of running backs -- Derrius Guice, Adrian Peterson and Chris Thompson -- who will be relied upon to carry the offensive load. Along with a group of young wideouts and Jordan Reed and Vernon Davis at tight end, the burgundy and gold will likely use the rush to set up the pass in Philadelphia.
Here's everything you need to know ahead of the Week 1 contest:
BROADCAST INFORMATION
WHEN: Sunday, Sept. 8th | 1 p.m. ET
WHERE: Lincoln Financial Field | Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
WATCH: FOX
- Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play)
- Charles Davis (color)
- Pam Oliver (sideline)
LISTEN: Redskins Radio Network
- Larry Michael (play-by-play)
- Chris Cooley (color)
- Rick "Doc" Walker (sideline)
STREAM:
- Watch Online: Redskins.com (only available for fans in the Washington Metropolitan Area).
- Listen Online: Redskins.com, Redskins app, Tune-In
ALL-TIME SERIES
- Redskins lead, 85-78-6, in the regular season (Redskins lead, 1-0, in the playoffs).
- The Eagles have won the last four after the Redskins won the previous five matchups dating back to 2014.
- Last game: Eagles 24, Redskins 0 (Dec. 30, 2018)
COACHING STAFF
Redskins:
- HC Jay Gruden
- OC Kevin O'Connell
- DC Greg Manusky
- STC Nate Kaczor
Eagles:
- HC Doug Pederson
- OC Mike Groh
- DC Jim Schwartz
- STC Dave Fipp
KEY NEW FACES
Redskins:
- S Landon Collins
- QB Case Keenum
- QB Dwayne Haskins
- LB Jon Bostic
- OLB Montez Sweat
- T Donald Penn
- WR Terry McLaurin
Eagles:
- WR DeSean Jackson
- RB Jordan Howard
- DT Malik Jackson
- OLB Zach Brown
- S Andrew Sendejo
- RB Miles Sanders
A look back at some of the top images in games between the Washington Redskins and Philadelphia Eagles.
OTHER SIGNIFICANT CHANGES:
Redskins:
- The Redskins added two quarterbacks this offseason. First they traded for veteran journeyman Case Keenum in March, and then they used 15th-overall selection in April's NFL draft on former Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins.
- All-Pro safety Landon Collins was the prized free-agent signing of the spring, departing the New York Giants to join the burgundy and gold.
- After the release of Zach Brown and Mason Foster, the Redskins signed former Pittsburgh Steelers middle linebacker Jon Bostic, who will start alongside Shaun Dion-Hamilton against the Eagles.
- Washington's left side of the line also looks different with the additions of Donald Penn and Ereck Flowers and the draft selections of Wes Martin and Ross Pierschbacher. Penn and Flowers will start at left tackle and guard, respectively, while Martin will back up Flowers and Pierschbacher will play behind center Chase Roullier.
Eagles:
- Philadelphia added two offensive pieces via trade this offseason, acquiring running back Jordan Howard from Chicago and wide receiver DeSean Jackson, who previously played for both the Eagles and Redskins, from Tampa Bay.
- The Eagles also added Malik Jackson in free agency to bolster an already forceful defensive line.
REDSKINS STORYLINES:
- Influx Of Youth -- With the reinsertion of a healthy Derrius Guice into the starting offense along with the selection of wideouts Terry McLaurin and Kelvin Harmon in this year's draft, Washington's offense will debut a new look in Philadelphia. Toss in slot-man Trey Quinn and veteran speedster Paul Richardson, and the unit will tout plenty of speed and the ability to make plays after the catch, something head coach Jay Gruden has harped on throughout the offseason.
- Jordan Reed's Potential -- When at full strength, the seventh-year tight end out of Florida is one of the most versatile weapons in the NFL. He uses his 6-foot-2, 242-pound frame, along with his quickness and precise route-running ability, to break away from opposing linebackers and safeties. With Keenum playing in a new offense, Reed's stability will be a key factor into Washington's offensive success in 2019.
- Three-headed Rushing Attack -- Redskins running backs coach Randy Jordan believes his unit of Derrius Guice, Adrian Peterson and Chris Thompson will give defenses fits trying to scheme packages to limit his backs. Gruden has said multiple times that the offense will run through Guice, who's back to full strength after a torn ACL robbed the second-round pick of his entire rookie campaign. But do not count out Peterson, who recorded his eighth-career 1,000-yard rushing season in 2018, and Thompson, who is an elite pass-catcher out of the backfield.
- Veterans Lead The Defense -- The offseason signings of Collins and Bostic add increased leadership to a Redskins defense that comes into the year with lofty expectations. The two veterans combine for nine years of NFL experience and will be among those orchestrating Greg Manusky's defense. Up front, Matt Ioannidis is in his fourth season and Jonathan Allen enters his third year in Washington. Josh Norman and Quinton Dunbar have also earned their due, totaling eleven years of NFL experience. Overall, the Redskins defense will look to improve upon 2018, when it finished seventh in the league in sacks (46) and 11th in takeaways (26).
- Immediate Test -- The Redskins will face a division opponent in Week 1 on the road for the first time since 2009 when they visited the New York Giants. Washington will also look for its first win in Philadelphia since 2016 when they defeated the Eagles, 27-22. Plus, the regular season opener will serve as a barometer for what this group can accomplish in 2019.
The injury report for Week 1 between the Redskins and the Eagles can be found, HERE. (Page will be updated daily).
INTRIGUING MATCHUPS:
- Redskins Offensive Line vs. Eagles Defensive Line -- The Redskins offensive line will have its hands full Sunday. The Eagles line returns all of its key contributors from 2018 while adding former Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Malik Jackson to a front that defended the least amount of rush attempts in the NFL last season due to its interior prowess. At his press conference Wednesday, Redskins quarterback Case Keenum said he's confident in his experienced offensive line. "We've got a lot of starts on that offensive line across the board," Keenum said. [Donald Penn] has blocked a lot of people over a series of different decades. Not to throw him under the bus there, but that's pretty cool. To have him on the backside there, I know what we're going to get from him and he'll be ready to go."
- TE Jordan Reed vs. Eagles S Malcolm Jenkins -- A matchup seen each time the Redskins and Eagles take the field will appear again in Week 1. The Eagles safety has been selected to three Pro-Bowls (all with Philadelphia), and is one of the leaders of the Philadelphia defense. Reed has been a mainstay in the Redskins offense since his debut in 2013. This matchup will be a key one to watch on Sunday.
- OLBs Ryan Kerrigan, Ryan Anderson and Montez Sweat vs. Eagles OTs Jason Peters and Lane Johnson -- Kerrigan enters his 17th matchup against the Eagles, while Anderson enters his fourth and Sweat enters his first. Both Peters and Johnson have made Pro Bowls, but the talented trio off the edge will look to wreak havoc on the outside for the burgundy and gold. If both Kerrigan and Sweat have their way throughout the afternoon, opportunities throughout the defense would open up, increasing chances of turnovers that could sway the momentum of the game.
- Redskins DBs Josh Norman and Quinton Dunbar vs. Eagles WRs Alshon Jeffery and DeSean Jackson - After departing Philadelphia for brief stints in Washington and Tampa Bay, Jackson returned to the Eagles via an offseason trade. His speed and overall playmaking ability has made him a proven deep threat, as he ranks first among active NFL players with 17.4 yards per reception. Both Norman and Dunbar will look to limit Jackson by being physical at the line of scrimmage and constantly communicating about where he is on the field.