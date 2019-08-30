Snap Counts: Redskins-Ravens, Preseason Week 4

Each week, Redskins.com will provide snap counts from the most-recent game.
Here are the offensive and defensive snap counts from the Redskins' preseason finale against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night.
Offense (56 snaps)
|Player
|Snaps
|Percentage
|T Timon Paris
|45
|83%
|C Ross Pierschbacher
|44
|81%
|G Wes Martin
|40
|74%
|T Geron Christian
|40
|74%
|TE J.P. Holtz
|39
|72%
|WR Robert Davis
|32
|59%
|WR Cam Sims
|31
|57%
|G Zac Kerin
|31
|57%
|QB Dwayne Haskins
|31
|57%
|WR Darvin Kidsy
|26
|48%
|RB Craig Reynolds
|23
|43%
|QB Jalan McClendon
|23
|43%
|G Hugh Thornton
|23
|43%
|WR Kelvin Harmon
|19
|35%
|WR Steven Sims
|19
|35%
|T Blake Hance
|17
|31%
|RB Byron Marshall
|16
|30%
|RB Samaje Perine
|15
|28%
|TE Donald Parham
|14
|26%
|G Jerald Foster
|14
|26%
|WR Brian Quick
|14
|26%
|WR Jehu Chesson
|12
|22%
|TE Jeremy Sprinkle
|10
|19%
|G Tony Bergstrom
|10
|19%
|T Corey Robinson
|6
|11%
Defense (84 snaps)
|Player
|Snaps
|Percentage
|FS Jeremy Reaves
|84
|100%
|DE Marcus Smith
|77
|92%
|DB Deion Harris
|70
|83%
|DE Ryan Bee
|65
|77%
|LB B.J. Blunt
|54
|64%
|CB D.J. White
|53
|63%
|DT JoJo Wicker
|53
|63%
|LB Marquis Flowers
|51
|61%
|DE Andrew Ankrah
|51
|61%
|FS Troy Apke
|46
|55%
|DE Jonathan Bonner
|46
|55%
|CB Ashton Lampkin
|45
|54%
|CB Adonis Alexander
|41
|49%
|DB JoJo McIntosh
|40
|48%
|LB Darrell Williams
|33
|39%
|NT Austin Maloata
|31
|37%
|NT Khairi Clark
|21
|25%
|LB Josh Harvey-Clemons
|18
|21%
|LB Gary Johnson
|15
|18%
|CB Greg Stroman
|12
|14%
|LB Cassanova McKinzy
|11
|13%
|LB Montez Sweat
|7
|8%