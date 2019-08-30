News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Snap Counts: Redskins-Ravens, Preseason Week 4

Aug 30, 2019 at 02:27 PM
Kyle Stackpole

Editor

Each week, Redskins.com will provide snap counts from the most-recent game.

Here are the offensive and defensive snap counts from the Redskins' preseason finale against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night.

Offense (56 snaps)

Table inside Article
Player Snaps Percentage
T Timon Paris 45 83%
C Ross Pierschbacher 44 81%
G Wes Martin 40 74%
T Geron Christian 40 74%
TE J.P. Holtz 39 72%
WR Robert Davis 32 59%
WR Cam Sims 31 57%
G Zac Kerin 31 57%
QB Dwayne Haskins 31 57%
WR Darvin Kidsy 26 48%
RB Craig Reynolds 23 43%
QB Jalan McClendon 23 43%
G Hugh Thornton 23 43%
WR Kelvin Harmon 19 35%
WR Steven Sims 19 35%
T Blake Hance 17 31%
RB Byron Marshall 16 30%
RB Samaje Perine 15 28%
TE Donald Parham 14 26%
G Jerald Foster 14 26%
WR Brian Quick 14 26%
WR Jehu Chesson 12 22%
TE Jeremy Sprinkle 10 19%
G Tony Bergstrom 10 19%
T Corey Robinson 6 11%

Defense (84 snaps)

Table inside Article
Player Snaps Percentage
FS Jeremy Reaves 84 100%
DE Marcus Smith 77 92%
DB Deion Harris 70 83%
DE Ryan Bee 65 77%
LB B.J. Blunt 54 64%
CB D.J. White 53 63%
DT JoJo Wicker 53 63%
LB Marquis Flowers 51 61%
DE Andrew Ankrah 51 61%
FS Troy Apke 46 55%
DE Jonathan Bonner 46 55%
CB Ashton Lampkin 45 54%
CB Adonis Alexander 41 49%
DB JoJo McIntosh 40 48%
LB Darrell Williams 33 39%
NT Austin Maloata 31 37%
NT Khairi Clark 21 25%
LB Josh Harvey-Clemons 18 21%
LB Gary Johnson 15 18%
CB Greg Stroman 12 14%
LB Cassanova McKinzy 11 13%
LB Montez Sweat 7 8%

