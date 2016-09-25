Redskins Wearing Burgundy Pants For First Time In Five Seasons

For the first time since the 2011 season, the Redskins will be wearing burgundy pants with white tops for their 2016 Week 3 game against the New York Giants.

For the first time since New Year's Day 2012, the Washington Redskins will be donning burgundy pants for their 2016 Week 3 matchup with the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

The last time the Redskins wore burgundy pants was on Jan. 1, 2012, when they faced the Philadelphia Eagles at FedExField. In recent seasons, the Redskins have worn gold pants outside of their throwback uniforms during Homecoming games, which is a different shade of gold.

The team also wore white pants two different times during the 2012 regular season.