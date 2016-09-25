News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Redskins Wearing Burgundy Pants For First Time In Five Seasons

Sep 25, 2016 at 02:45 AM
/assets/images/imported/WAS/photos/2017-Photos/czarda-17-headshot.jpg
Stephen Czarda

Managing Editor

Redskins Wearing White Jerseys, Burgundy Pants Vs. Giants

Check out images of the Redskins' locker room being set up (white jerseys, burgundy pants) prior to their 2016 Week 3 matchup with the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.

For the first time since the 2011 season, the Redskins will be wearing burgundy pants with white tops for their 2016 Week 3 game against the New York Giants.

It's official: burgundy pants are back.

For the first time since New Year's Day 2012, the Washington Redskins will be donning burgundy pants for their 2016 Week 3 matchup with the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

The last time the Redskins wore burgundy pants was on Jan. 1, 2012, when they faced the Philadelphia Eagles at FedExField. In recent seasons, the Redskins have worn gold pants outside of their throwback uniforms during Homecoming games, which is a different shade of gold.

The team also wore white pants two different times during the 2012 regular season.

The Redskins, of course, wore white jerseys with burgundy pants during all three of their Super Bowl victories.

