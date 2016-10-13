Redskins Weekly Stat Ranking Update: 10/13

Will Compton ranks first in the NFC and third in the NFL in assisted tackles (22) * Compton ranks tied for fourth in the NFC and tied for eighth in the NFL in total tackles (45) * Trent Williams ranks first in the NFC and tied for third in the NFL in pass completions (129) * Cousins ranks second in the NFC fourth in the NFL in pass completions for first downs (68) * Cousins ranks second in the NFC and sixth NFL in passing yards (1432) * Cousins ranks second in the NFC and sixth in the NFL in passing yards (1432) * Cousins ranks second in the NFC and tied for fifth in the NFL in pass completions per game (25.8) * Cousins ranks second in the NFC and fourth in the NFL for pass completions resulting in a first-down (68) * Cousins ranks second in the NFC and tied for fifth in the NFL in pass attempts (192) * Cousins ranks third in the NFC sixth in the NFL for pass completions of 25+ yards (12) * Cousins ranks third in the NFC and sixth in the NFL in passing yards at catch (800) * Cousins ranks third in the NFC and tied for eighth in the NFL in pass attempts per game (38.4) * Cousins ranks fourth in the NFC and eighth in the NFL in yards after catch by a QB (632) * Cousins ranks fourth in the NFC and eighth in the NFL in passing yards per game (286.4) * Jamison Crowder ranks first in the NFC and NFL in average punt return yards (27.7) * Crowder ranks tied for first in the NFC and NFL in longest punt return (85) * Crowder ranks first in the NFC and NFL in punt return yards (194) * Vernon Davis ranks second in the NFC and fifth in the NFL in average yards after catch amongst tight ends (6.2) * Dustin Hopkins ranks first in the NFC and tied for first NFL in field goals made (13) * Hopkins ranks first in the NFC and tied for first NFL in field goals attempted (14) * Hopkins ranks second in the NFC and tied for third in the NFL in touchbacks on kickoffs (28) * Jamison Crowder ranks tied for second in the NFC and tied for third in the NFL in 25+ yard receptions (6) * Trent Murphy ranks tied for third in the NFC and tied for seventh in the NFL in sacks (4.5) * Josh Norman ranks second in the NFC and tied for third in the NFL in passes defensed (8) * Jordan Reed ranks first in the NFC and NFL in receptions amongst tight ends (33) * Reed ranks tied for first in the NFC and NFL in receptions (33) * Reed ranks tied first in the NFC and tied for fifth in the NFL in receptions per game (6.6) * Reed ranks tied for first in the NFC and NFL in receptions per game amongst tight ends (6.6) * Reed ranks tied for first in the NFC and NFL for receptions resulting in a first down amongst tight ends (16) * Reed ranks second in the NFC and NFL in receiving yards amongst tight ends (316) * Reed ranks second in the NFC and NFL in targets amongst tight ends (46) * Reed ranks second in the NFC and NFL in targets per game amongst tight ends (10.6) * Reed ranks second in the NFC and third in the NFL in yards after catch amongst tight ends (121) * Reed ranks second in the NFC and NFL in receptions resulting in a first down amongst tight ends (18) * Reed ranks third in the NFC and NFL in receiving yards per game amongst tight ends (63.2) * Reed ranks third in the NFC and NFL in yards at catch amongst tight ends (195) * Reed ranks tied for third in the NFC and NFL in first-down receptions amongst tight ends (7)