Redskins Weekly Stat Ranking Update: 10/13

Check out where the Washington Redskins rank statistically both as a team and individually through the first five weeks of the 2016 season.
We're five games through the 2016 season and some of the Redskins' unit and individual acheivements rank highly across the league.
Let's start with team stats, provided by Redskins Public Relations:
Redskins Offense
Ranks first in the NFC and NFL in percentage of 3-and-out drives (7.5%) * Ranks first in the NFC and third in the NFL in total pass completions (130) * Ranks second in the NFC and fifth in the NFL in pass completions per game (26.0) * Ranks second in the NFC and NFL in percentage of second down plays converted for first downs (40.0%) * Ranks second in the NFC and fifth in the NFL in receptions per game (26.0) * Ranks tied for second in the NFC and tied for sixth in the NFL in pass completions of 20+ yards (19) * Ranks third in the NFC and eighth in the NFL in receiving targets (188) * Ranks third in the NFC and fourth NFL in yards per pass attempt (7.91) * Ranks third in the NFC and seventh in the NFL in receiving yards (1463) * Ranks third in the NFC and ninth in the NFL in percentage of rushes gaining 10+ yards (12.9%) * Ranks third in the NFC and ninth in the NFL in percentage of rushes gaining 4+ yards (45.9%) * Ranks third in the NFC and third in the NFL in percentage of first down passing plays gaining 4+ yards (62.0%) * Ranks fourth in the NFC and fifth in the NFL in average yards gained on first down (6.28) * Ranks fourth in the NFC and eighth in the NFL in receiving yards per game (292.6) * Ranks fourth in the NFC and fifth in the NFL in passing yards per game (287.0) * Ranks fourth in the NFC in receiving targets per game (37.6) * Ranks fourth in the NFC and sixth in the NFL in total yards per play (5.98) * Ranks tied for fourth in the NFC and tied for fifth in the NFL in pass completions for first downs (57) * Ranks tied for fourth in the NFC and fifth in the NFL in percentage of rushes resulting in a first down (25.9%) * Ranks tied for fourth in the NFC and tied for eighth in the NFL in pass attempts per game (38.6) * Ranks tied for fourth in NFC and NFL in pass completions for first downs made (69) * Ranks fourth in the NFC and NFL in average yards to go on second down (7.57)
**
Redskins Defense**
- Ranks first in the NFC and second in the NFL in total tackles (334)
- Ranks first in the NFC and tied for first in the NFL in fumbles forced (8)
- Ranks second in the NFC and fourth in the NFL in assisted tackles (109)
- Ranks second in the NFC and seventh in the NFL in average yards after catch allowed per reception (6.4)
- Ranks second in the NFC and eighth in the NFL in yards after catch allowed (453)
- Ranks third in the NFC and fourth in the NFL in tackles for loss (29)
- Ranks tied for second in percentage of opponent 3rd-and-medium conversions (25.0%)
- Ranks tied for third in the NFC and NFL in solo tackles (225)
Redskins special teams
- Ranks first in the NFC and tied for first in the NFL in field goals made (13)
- Ranks first in the NFC and tied for first in the NFL in field goal attempts (14)
- Ranks first in the NFC and third NFL in percentage of kickoffs for touchbacks (79.3%)
- Ranks first in the NFC and NFL in average punt return yards (24.3)
- Ranks first in the NFC and NFL in average starting line position after kickoff (27.6)
- Ranks first in the NFC and NFL in total punt return yards (194)
- Ranks second in the NFC and third in the NFL in kickoffs for touchbacks (23)
- Ranks second in the NFC and fourth in the NFL in kickoff yards (1872)
- Ranks tied for second in the NFC and NFL for longest punt return (85)
- Ranks tied for second in the NFC and first in the NFL in percentage of kickoff returns for 20+ yards (83.3%)
- Ranks fourth in the NFC and seventh in the NFL in average starting field position (30.3)
Individual
Will Compton ranks first in the NFC and third in the NFL in assisted tackles (22) * Compton ranks tied for fourth in the NFC and tied for eighth in the NFL in total tackles (45) * Trent Williams ranks first in the NFC and tied for third in the NFL in pass completions (129) * Cousins ranks second in the NFC fourth in the NFL in pass completions for first downs (68) * Cousins ranks second in the NFC and sixth NFL in passing yards (1432) * Cousins ranks second in the NFC and sixth in the NFL in passing yards (1432) * Cousins ranks second in the NFC and tied for fifth in the NFL in pass completions per game (25.8) * Cousins ranks second in the NFC and fourth in the NFL for pass completions resulting in a first-down (68) * Cousins ranks second in the NFC and tied for fifth in the NFL in pass attempts (192) * Cousins ranks third in the NFC sixth in the NFL for pass completions of 25+ yards (12) * Cousins ranks third in the NFC and sixth in the NFL in passing yards at catch (800) * Cousins ranks third in the NFC and tied for eighth in the NFL in pass attempts per game (38.4) * Cousins ranks fourth in the NFC and eighth in the NFL in yards after catch by a QB (632) * Cousins ranks fourth in the NFC and eighth in the NFL in passing yards per game (286.4) * Jamison Crowder ranks first in the NFC and NFL in average punt return yards (27.7) * Crowder ranks tied for first in the NFC and NFL in longest punt return (85) * Crowder ranks first in the NFC and NFL in punt return yards (194) * Vernon Davis ranks second in the NFC and fifth in the NFL in average yards after catch amongst tight ends (6.2) * Dustin Hopkins ranks first in the NFC and tied for first NFL in field goals made (13) * Hopkins ranks first in the NFC and tied for first NFL in field goals attempted (14) * Hopkins ranks second in the NFC and tied for third in the NFL in touchbacks on kickoffs (28) * Jamison Crowder ranks tied for second in the NFC and tied for third in the NFL in 25+ yard receptions (6) * Trent Murphy ranks tied for third in the NFC and tied for seventh in the NFL in sacks (4.5) * Josh Norman ranks second in the NFC and tied for third in the NFL in passes defensed (8) * Jordan Reed ranks first in the NFC and NFL in receptions amongst tight ends (33) * Reed ranks tied for first in the NFC and NFL in receptions (33) * Reed ranks tied first in the NFC and tied for fifth in the NFL in receptions per game (6.6) * Reed ranks tied for first in the NFC and NFL in receptions per game amongst tight ends (6.6) * Reed ranks tied for first in the NFC and NFL for receptions resulting in a first down amongst tight ends (16) * Reed ranks second in the NFC and NFL in receiving yards amongst tight ends (316) * Reed ranks second in the NFC and NFL in targets amongst tight ends (46) * Reed ranks second in the NFC and NFL in targets per game amongst tight ends (10.6) * Reed ranks second in the NFC and third in the NFL in yards after catch amongst tight ends (121) * Reed ranks second in the NFC and NFL in receptions resulting in a first down amongst tight ends (18) * Reed ranks third in the NFC and NFL in receiving yards per game amongst tight ends (63.2) * Reed ranks third in the NFC and NFL in yards at catch amongst tight ends (195) * Reed ranks tied for third in the NFC and NFL in first-down receptions amongst tight ends (7)