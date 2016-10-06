Redskins Weekly Stat Ranking Update: 10/6

Check out where the Washington Redskins rank statistically both as a team and individually through the first eight weeks of the 2015 season.
We're four games through the 2016 season and some of the Redskins' unit and individual acheivements rank highly across the league.
Let's start with team stats, provided by Redskins Public Relations:
Redskins Offense
- Ranks first in the NFC and second in the NFL in percentage of 3-and-out drives (7.5%)
- Ranks first in the NFC and NFL in percentage of second down plays converted for first downs (42.0%)
- Ranks second in the NFC and third in the NFL in receiving targets (122)
- Ranks second in the NFC and third in the NFL in total yards per play (6.23)
- Ranks second in the NFC and NFL in air yards (592)
- Ranks second in the NFC and NFL in percentage of offensive drives resulting in points (52.5%)
- Ranks second in the NFC and NFL in red zone drives (19)
- Ranks second in NFC and seventh in the NFL in average rushing yards per play (4.38)
- Ranks third in the NFC and fourth NFL in yards per pass attempt (7.91)
- Ranks third in the NFC and fifth in the NFL in passing yards per play (7.55)
- Ranks third in the NFC and ninth in the NFL in percentage of rushes gaining 4+ yards (45.9%)
- Ranks third in the NFC and fourth in the NFL in receiving yards per game (300.8)
- Ranks third in the NFC and fourth in the NFL in receiving yards (1203)
- Ranks third in the NFC and fourth NFL in gross passing yards (1203)
- Ranks third in the NFC and fifth in the NFL in passing yards per attempt (7.91)
- Ranks tied for third in the NFC and tied for fourth in percentage of pass completions resulting in a first down (37.5%)
- Ranks tied for third in the NFC and tied for sixth in the NFL in pass completions of 20+ yards (16)
- Ranks third in the NFC and ninth in the NFL in percentage of rushes gaining 10+ yards (12.9%)
- Ranks fourth in the NFC and fifth in the NFL in net passing yards per game (287.0)
- Ranks fourth in the NFC and eighth in the NFL in yards after catch (534)
- Ranks fourth in the NFC and fifth in the NFL in passing yards per game (287.0)
- Ranks fourth in the NFC and fifth in the NFL in net passing yards (1148)
- Ranks tied for fourth in the NFC and tied for eighth NFL in pass completions (101)
- Ranks tied for fourth in the NFC and tied for fifth in the NFL in pass completions for first downs (57)
- Ranks tied for fourth in the NFC and tied for ninth in the NFL in receptions per game (25.3)
- Ranks tied for fourth in the NFC and fifth in the NFL in percentage of rushes resulting in a first down (25.9%)
Redskins Defense
- Ranks first in the NFC and second in the NFL in total tackles (282)
- Ranks first in the NFC and NFL in fumbles forced (8)
- Ranks first in the NFC and second in the NFL in assisted tackles (103)
- Ranks tied for fourth in the NFC and eighth in the NFL in QB sacks (5)
- Ranks second in the NFC and seventh in the NFL in average yards after catch allowed per reception (6.4)
- Ranks second in the NFC and eighth in the NFL in yards after catch allowed (453)
- Ranks tied for third in the NFC and fourth in the NFL in solo tackles (179)
- Ranks fourth in the NFC in passes defensed (21)
Redskins Special Teams
- Ranks tied for first in the NFC and NFL in field goal percentage made (100.0%)
- Ranks first in the NFC and tied for first in the NFL in field goals made (12)
- Ranks first in the NFC and second in the NFL in field goal attempts (12)
- Ranks tied for first in the NFC and tied for fourth in the NFL in special teams assisted tackles (4)
- Ranks tied for first in the NFC and tied for fourth in the NFL in percentage of opponent kickoff returns of 20+ yards (25.0%)
- Ranks second in the NFC and tied for second in the NFL in kickoffs for touchbacks (20)
- Ranks second in the NFC and third in the NFL in average starting field position following kickoffs (26.4)
Check out the top images from the Washington Redskins' defense and special teams in their 2016 Week 1 matchup against the Cleveland Browns Oct. 2, 2016, at FedExField.
- Ranks tied for second in the NFC and tied for third in the NFL in percentage of kickoff returns for 20+ yards (80.0%)
- Ranks tied for second in the NFC and tied for third in the NFL in percentage of kickoffs for touchbacks (80.0%)
- Ranks second in the NFC and NFL in average punt return yards (17.5)
- Ranks second in the NFC and fourth in the NFL in average starting field position (32.5)
- Ranks second in the NFC and third in the NFL in average starting line position after kickoff (26.7)
- Ranks third in the NFC and fourth in the NFL in kickoff yards (1221)
- Ranks third in the NFC and fourth in the NFL in total punt return yards (105)
- Ranks third in the NFC in total kickoff yards (1609)
- Ranks fourth in the NFC and NFL for longest punt return (50)
- Ranks fourth in the NFC and ninth in the NFL in total kick return yards (201)
- Ranks tied for fourth in the NFC and tied for seventh in the NFL in average kickoff return yards (24.4)
Individual
- Will Compton ranks first in the NFC and second in the NFL in assisted tackles (21)
- Trent Williams ranks second in the NFC and sixth in the NFL in yards after catch by a QB (425)
- Cousins ranks fourth in the NFC and ninth in the NFL in passing yards per attempt (7.76)
- Su'a Cravens ranks tied for first in the NFC and NFL in interceptions amongst rookies (1)
- Jamison Crowder ranks first in the NFC and NFL in average punt return yards (21.0)
- Dustin Hopkins ranks first in the NFC and NFL in field goals made (12)
- Hopkins ranks first in the NFC and NFL in field goals attempted (12)
- Hopkins ranks first in the NFC and NFL in field goals made in a single game (5)
- Hopkins ranks first in the NFC and in the NFL in points scored by kickers (45)
- Hopkins ranks tied for first in the NFC and NFL in field goal percentage (100.0%)
- Hopkins ranks second in the NFC and tied for second in the NFL in touchbacks on kickoffs (20)
- Jamison Crowder ranks second in the NFC and tied for second in the NFL in 25+ yard receptions (5)
- Trent Murphy ranks tied for second in the NFC and tied for third in the NFL in sacks (4)
- Josh Norman ranks first in the NFC and tied for first in the NFL in passes defensed (9)
- Jordan Reed ranks first in the NFC and NFL in receptions amongst tight ends (25)
- Reed ranks second in the NFC and NFL in targets amongst tight ends (35)
- Reed ranks first in the NFC and NFL in receptions per game amongst tight ends (6.3)
- Reed ranks tied for first in the NFC and NFL for receptions resulting in a first down amongst tight ends (16)
- Reed ranks second in the NFC and NFL in targets per game amongst tight ends (8.8)
- Reed ranks tied for second in the NFC and tied for tied for fourth in the NFL in yards after catch amongst tight ends (94)
- Reed ranks third in the NFC and NFL in receiving yards per game amongst tight ends (65.8)
- Reed ranks third in the NFC and NFL in receiving yards amongst tight ends (263)
- Reed ranks tied for third in the NFC and NFL in first-down receptions amongst tight ends (7)
- Reed ranks fourth in the NFC and NFL in yards at catch amongst tight ends (169)