Redskins Weekly Stat Ranking Update: 11/10

Nov 10, 2016 at 02:16 AM
We're nine weeks through the 2016 season and some of the Redskins' unit and individual acheivements rank highly across the league. 

Let's start with team stats, provided by Redskins Public Relations:

Redskins Offense

  • Ranks first in the NFC and NFL in percentage of 3-and-out drives (9.2%)
  • Ranks first in the NFC and the NFL in passing air yards (1422)
  • Ranks second in the NFC and NFL in receptions per game (27.0)
  • Ranks second in the NFC and NFL in yards per play (6.18)
  • Ranks second in the NFC and NFL in pass completions per game (27.0)
  • Ranks second in the NFC and fourth in the NFL in pass completions of 25+ yards (21)
  • Ranks tied for second in the NFC and tied for third NFL in pass completions of 20+ yards (34)
  • Ranks third in the NFC and fourth in the NFL in percentage of second down plays converted for first downs (37.4%)
  • Ranks third in the NFC and NFL in percentage of first down passing plays gaining 4+ yards (53.3%)
  • Ranks third in the NFC and ninth in the NFL in average rushing yards on second down (4.62)
  • Ranks third in the NFC and fifth in the NFL in pass attempts per game (40.3)
  • Ranks third in the NFC and NFL in net passing yards per game (298.8)
  • Ranks third in the NFC and sixth in the NFL in receiving yards (2485)
  • Ranks third in the NFC and NFL in passing yards per game (310.6)
  • Ranks third in the NFC and NFL in average yards gained on first down (6.37)
  • Ranks third in the NFC and fifth in the NFL in passing yards at catch (1422)
  • Ranks third in the NFC and NFL in gross passing yards per game (310.6)
  • Ranks third in the NFC and ninth in the NFL in pass attempts (322)
  • Ranks third in the NFC and fourth in the NFL in passing yards at catch (1422)
  • Ranks tied for third in the NFC in targets per game (39.4)
  • Ranks tied for third in the NFC and tied for 10th in the NFL in receiving targets (315)
  • Ranks fourth in the NFC and fifth in the NFL in passing yards per play (7.42)
  • Ranks fourth in the NFC and eighth in the NFL in total first downs made (186)
  • Ranks fourth in the NFC and NFL in first downs per game (23.3)
  • Ranks fourth in the NFC and NFL in total yards per game (410.3)
  • Ranks fourth in the NFC and fifth in the NFL in percentage of pass completions (67.1%)
  • Ranks fourth in the NFC and sixth NFL in percentage of third down plays converted for first downs (44.7%)
  • Ranks tied for fourth in the NFC and tied for seventh in the NFL in pass completions for first downs (116)

Redskins Defense

  • Ranks tied for first in the NFC and tied for second in the NFL in fumbles forced (10)
  • Ranks second in the NFC in yards after catch allowed (972)
  • Ranks third in the NFC and seventh in the NFL in assisted tackles (156)
  • Ranks fourth in the NFC and seventh in the NFL in sacks (22)

Redskins Special Teams

  • Ranks tied for first in the NFC and tied for first in the NFL in field goal attempts (22)
  • Ranks first in the NFC and second in the NFL in percentage of kickoffs for touchbacks (79.5%)

  • Ranks first in the NFC and NFL in average punt return yards (17.6)
  • Ranks first in the NFC and third in the NFL in total punt return yards (246)
  • Ranks tied for first in the NFC and NFL for longest punt return (85)
  • Ranks second in the NFC and fourth in the NFL in kickoffs for touchbacks (35)
  • Ranks third in the NFC and tied for sixth in the NFL in field goals made (18)
  • Ranks third in the NFC and NFL in average kickoff yards (64.8)
  • Ranks fourth in the NFC and ninth in the NFL in average starting line position after kickoff (25.3)

 Individual

  • Will Compton ranks tied for third in the NFC and tied for fifth in the NFL in assisted tackles (29)
  • Trent Williams ranks second in the NFC and NFL in pass completions per game (26.9)
  • Cousins ranks second in the NFC and seventh in the NFL in pass attempts (321)
  • Cousins ranks third in the NFC and fourth in the NFL in passing yards at catch (1394)
  • Cousins ranks third in the NFC and sixth NFL in passing yards (2454)
  • Cousins ranks third in the NFC and NFL in passing yards per game (306.8)
  • Cousins ranks third in the NFC and fifth in the NFL in pass completions (215)
  • Cousins ranks fourth in the NFC and seventh in the NFL in pass completions for first downs (115)
  • Cousins ranks third in the NFC and fifth in the NFL in pass attempts per game (40.1)
  • Jamison Crowder ranks first in the NFC and NFL in average punt return yards (19.2)
  • Crowder ranks first in the NFC and second in the NFL in punt return yards (230)
  • Crowder ranks tied for first in the NFC and NFL in longest punt return (85)
  • Vernon Davis ranks first in the NFC and fourth in the NFL in average yards after catch amongst tight ends (6.3)
  • Davis ranks third in the NFC and fifth in the NFL in average receiving yards amongst tight ends (13.7)
  • Dustin Hopkins ranks first in the NFC and third in the NFL in percent of kickoffs resulting in a touchback (79.5%)
  • Hopkins ranks tied for first in the NFC and NFL in field goals attempted (22)
  • Hopkins ranks second the NFC and fourth in the NFL in touchbacks on kickoffs (35)
  • Hopkins ranks third in the NFC and tied for sixth in the NFL in field goals made (18)
  • Rob Kelley ranks tied for second in the NFC and tied for fourth in the NFL in percentage of rush attempts resulting in a first-down (28.3%)
  • Jones ranks tied for fourth in the NFC in rush attempts for firstdowns (28)
  • Rob Kelley ranks tied for second in the NFC and ninth in the NFL in average rushing yards amongst rookies (5.0)
  • Kelley ranks third in the NFC and seventh in the NFL in longest rush attempt amongst rookies (45)
  • Kelley ranks third in the NFC and seventh in the NFL in rushing yards amongst rookies (190)
  • Kelley ranks third in the NFC and ninth in the NFL in rushing yards per game amongst rookies (27.1)
  • Kelley ranks third in the NFC and seventh in the NFL in rush attempts amongst rookies (38)
  • Kelley ranks fourth in the NFC and seventh in the NFL in rush attempts per game amongst rookies (5.4)
  • Ryan Kerrigan ranks tied for second in the NFC and NFL in tackles for loss (10)
  • Kerrigan ranks tied for third in the NFC and tied for sixth in the NFL in sacks (7)
  • Kerrigan ranks third in the NFC and tied for sixth in the NFL in sack yards (47)
  • Jordan Reed ranks first in the NFC and NFL in targets per game amongst tight ends (9.8)
  • Reed ranks first in the NFC and NFL in receptions per game amongst tight ends (7.0)
  • Reed ranks second in the NFC and second in the NFL in receptions amongst tight ends (42)
  • Reed ranks second in the NFC and third in the NFL in targets amongst tight ends (59)
  • Reed ranks second in the NFC and third in the NFL in receiving yards per game amongst tight ends (69.2)
  • Reed ranks third in the NFC and fourth in the NFL in receptions resulting in a first down amongst tight ends (24)
  • Reed ranks fourth in the NFC and eighth in the NFL in receiving yards amongst tight ends (415)
  • Reed ranks fourth in the NFC and seventh in the NFL in yards after catch amongst tight ends (176)
