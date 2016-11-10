Redskins Weekly Stat Ranking Update: 11/10

We're nine weeks through the 2016 season and some of the Redskins' unit and individual acheivements rank highly across the league.
Let's start with team stats, provided by Redskins Public Relations:
Redskins Offense
- Ranks first in the NFC and NFL in percentage of 3-and-out drives (9.2%)
- Ranks first in the NFC and the NFL in passing air yards (1422)
- Ranks second in the NFC and NFL in receptions per game (27.0)
- Ranks second in the NFC and NFL in yards per play (6.18)
- Ranks second in the NFC and NFL in pass completions per game (27.0)
- Ranks second in the NFC and fourth in the NFL in pass completions of 25+ yards (21)
- Ranks tied for second in the NFC and tied for third NFL in pass completions of 20+ yards (34)
- Ranks third in the NFC and fourth in the NFL in percentage of second down plays converted for first downs (37.4%)
- Ranks third in the NFC and NFL in percentage of first down passing plays gaining 4+ yards (53.3%)
- Ranks third in the NFC and ninth in the NFL in average rushing yards on second down (4.62)
- Ranks third in the NFC and fifth in the NFL in pass attempts per game (40.3)
- Ranks third in the NFC and NFL in net passing yards per game (298.8)
- Ranks third in the NFC and sixth in the NFL in receiving yards (2485)
- Ranks third in the NFC and NFL in passing yards per game (310.6)
- Ranks third in the NFC and NFL in average yards gained on first down (6.37)
- Ranks third in the NFC and fifth in the NFL in passing yards at catch (1422)
- Ranks third in the NFC and NFL in gross passing yards per game (310.6)
- Ranks third in the NFC and ninth in the NFL in pass attempts (322)
- Ranks third in the NFC and fourth in the NFL in passing yards at catch (1422)
- Ranks tied for third in the NFC in targets per game (39.4)
- Ranks tied for third in the NFC and tied for 10th in the NFL in receiving targets (315)
- Ranks fourth in the NFC and fifth in the NFL in passing yards per play (7.42)
- Ranks fourth in the NFC and eighth in the NFL in total first downs made (186)
- Ranks fourth in the NFC and NFL in first downs per game (23.3)
- Ranks fourth in the NFC and NFL in total yards per game (410.3)
- Ranks fourth in the NFC and fifth in the NFL in percentage of pass completions (67.1%)
- Ranks fourth in the NFC and sixth NFL in percentage of third down plays converted for first downs (44.7%)
- Ranks tied for fourth in the NFC and tied for seventh in the NFL in pass completions for first downs (116)
Redskins Defense
- Ranks tied for first in the NFC and tied for second in the NFL in fumbles forced (10)
- Ranks second in the NFC in yards after catch allowed (972)
- Ranks third in the NFC and seventh in the NFL in assisted tackles (156)
- Ranks fourth in the NFC and seventh in the NFL in sacks (22)
Redskins Special Teams
- Ranks tied for first in the NFC and tied for first in the NFL in field goal attempts (22)
- Ranks first in the NFC and second in the NFL in percentage of kickoffs for touchbacks (79.5%)
Check out these photos of the Redskins' defense and special teams preparing for their Week 10 game against the Minnesota Vikings Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016, at the Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park.
- Ranks first in the NFC and NFL in average punt return yards (17.6)
- Ranks first in the NFC and third in the NFL in total punt return yards (246)
- Ranks tied for first in the NFC and NFL for longest punt return (85)
- Ranks second in the NFC and fourth in the NFL in kickoffs for touchbacks (35)
- Ranks third in the NFC and tied for sixth in the NFL in field goals made (18)
- Ranks third in the NFC and NFL in average kickoff yards (64.8)
- Ranks fourth in the NFC and ninth in the NFL in average starting line position after kickoff (25.3)
Individual
- Will Compton ranks tied for third in the NFC and tied for fifth in the NFL in assisted tackles (29)
- Trent Williams ranks second in the NFC and NFL in pass completions per game (26.9)
- Cousins ranks second in the NFC and seventh in the NFL in pass attempts (321)
- Cousins ranks third in the NFC and fourth in the NFL in passing yards at catch (1394)
- Cousins ranks third in the NFC and sixth NFL in passing yards (2454)
- Cousins ranks third in the NFC and NFL in passing yards per game (306.8)
- Cousins ranks third in the NFC and fifth in the NFL in pass completions (215)
- Cousins ranks fourth in the NFC and seventh in the NFL in pass completions for first downs (115)
- Cousins ranks third in the NFC and fifth in the NFL in pass attempts per game (40.1)
- Jamison Crowder ranks first in the NFC and NFL in average punt return yards (19.2)
- Crowder ranks first in the NFC and second in the NFL in punt return yards (230)
- Crowder ranks tied for first in the NFC and NFL in longest punt return (85)
- Vernon Davis ranks first in the NFC and fourth in the NFL in average yards after catch amongst tight ends (6.3)
- Davis ranks third in the NFC and fifth in the NFL in average receiving yards amongst tight ends (13.7)
- Dustin Hopkins ranks first in the NFC and third in the NFL in percent of kickoffs resulting in a touchback (79.5%)
- Hopkins ranks tied for first in the NFC and NFL in field goals attempted (22)
- Hopkins ranks second the NFC and fourth in the NFL in touchbacks on kickoffs (35)
- Hopkins ranks third in the NFC and tied for sixth in the NFL in field goals made (18)
- Rob Kelley ranks tied for second in the NFC and tied for fourth in the NFL in percentage of rush attempts resulting in a first-down (28.3%)
- Jones ranks tied for fourth in the NFC in rush attempts for firstdowns (28)
- Rob Kelley ranks tied for second in the NFC and ninth in the NFL in average rushing yards amongst rookies (5.0)
- Kelley ranks third in the NFC and seventh in the NFL in longest rush attempt amongst rookies (45)
- Kelley ranks third in the NFC and seventh in the NFL in rushing yards amongst rookies (190)
- Kelley ranks third in the NFC and ninth in the NFL in rushing yards per game amongst rookies (27.1)
- Kelley ranks third in the NFC and seventh in the NFL in rush attempts amongst rookies (38)
- Kelley ranks fourth in the NFC and seventh in the NFL in rush attempts per game amongst rookies (5.4)
- Ryan Kerrigan ranks tied for second in the NFC and NFL in tackles for loss (10)
- Kerrigan ranks tied for third in the NFC and tied for sixth in the NFL in sacks (7)
- Kerrigan ranks third in the NFC and tied for sixth in the NFL in sack yards (47)
- Jordan Reed ranks first in the NFC and NFL in targets per game amongst tight ends (9.8)
- Reed ranks first in the NFC and NFL in receptions per game amongst tight ends (7.0)
- Reed ranks second in the NFC and second in the NFL in receptions amongst tight ends (42)
- Reed ranks second in the NFC and third in the NFL in targets amongst tight ends (59)
- Reed ranks second in the NFC and third in the NFL in receiving yards per game amongst tight ends (69.2)
- Reed ranks third in the NFC and fourth in the NFL in receptions resulting in a first down amongst tight ends (24)
- Reed ranks fourth in the NFC and eighth in the NFL in receiving yards amongst tight ends (415)
- Reed ranks fourth in the NFC and seventh in the NFL in yards after catch amongst tight ends (176)