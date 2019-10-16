Redskins, WRCF Announce Details For Redskins Day Of Service For NFL Huddle For 100

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Redskins and the Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation announced details today for the Redskins Huddle for 100 Day of Service on Saturday, Oct. 19. The Day of Service will take place during the team's Alumni Homecoming Weekend and Fantennial Celebration.

The Redskins Day of Service is part of the Redskins Huddle for 100, a league-wide initiative that encourages fans to get out in the community and volunteer for at least 100 minutes in celebration of the NFL's 100th season. All participants are encouraged to share their volunteerism using the #RedskinsHuddlefor100 and #NFLHuddlefor100 hashtags for a chance to win a VIP experience at Super Bowl LIV in Miami, signed memorabilia, donations to a charity of your choice and other great team prizes. More than 100 winners are chosen each month.

"The Day of Service allows the Washington Redskins organization an opportunity for our partners, fans, staff, players and alumni to not only support our community in an impactful way but highlight our team tradition of giving back," said Carlyle Neyazi, Executive Director of the Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation. "We are thrilled to bring the Huddle for 100 initiative to D.C., Maryland and Virginia and hopefully inspire others to carry out acts of service in their own communities as well."

The Redskins Day of Service will include three events taking place simultaneously throughout the DC Metro area from 10:00AM – 2:00PM.

In collaboration with KaBOOM! and the Bender Foundation, the Redskins will build a playground at the National Children's Center in Southeast Washington, DC. KaBOOM! specializes in creating safe spaces for children to get outside and play in their local communities. This will be the fifth KaBOOM! build for the Redskins Charitable Foundation.

Teaming up with the USO of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore and Lowe's, the Redskins will renovate the Sports Lounge at the USO Warrior and Family Center at Fort Belvoir. For the effort, Lowe's is donating patio furniture, small appliances, cabinets, gardening supplies and will provide more than 30 volunteers to lend a hand. Redskins staff and volunteers will paint, build furniture, decorate the space and assist with many other renovation projects throughout the day.

Partnering with the Heart of America Foundation and the DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation, the Redskins will make over the weight room at Oxon Hill High School in Prince George's County, Maryland. The renovation will include new fitness equipment and installation, painting and beautification projects.

The Redskins Day of Service culminates a season filled with community service initiatives by the Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation. The events will take place during the team's Alumni Homecoming weekend, where several Redskins alumni players, staff and their families will be present at each of the three projects.

As a bonus to those who participate, each event will include a pizza lunch, and volunteers of the Redskins Day of Service will receive a coupon code for 'Buy One Get One Free Pizza' courtesy of Papa John's, proud partner and an official pizza of the Washington Redskins. Papa John's is proud to support the Redskins Charitable Foundation and its various events in the DMV community. This year, Papa John's will have provided pizza to nearly 800 volunteers at all Redskins Huddle for 100 events, serving over 300 pizzas so far.

Immediately following the Redskins Day of Service events, volunteers and fans alike are encouraged to attend the team's Fantennial Celebration at the National Harbor. The event will include fan giveaways and appearances by alumni legends, Redskins Cheerleaders, Redskins Marching Band and more. Fans will also have the opportunity to enter into an Experience of a Lifetime sweepstakes during Fantennial Weekend.

Fans can still join the Redskins Day of Service by getting involved with local causes through the United Way of the National Capital Area’s volunteer portal or DoSomething.org and hosting their own personal huddle for a cause they are passionate about. Volunteer opportunities are also made available through the Capital Area Food Bank at both the DC and Virginia locations. Use #RedskinsHuddleFor100 to follow along and share experiences from the Redskins Day of Service.

For more information on the Redskins Huddle for 100, please visit http://www.redskins.com/huddlefor100.

For more information on the Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation's programs and events or to donate, visit www.redskins.com/community or follow the Foundation on Twitter at @RedskinsCR or Instagram at @RedskinsGiveBack.