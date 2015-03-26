News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

#RedskinsBracket 2015: Update No. 4

Mar 26, 2015 at 08:50 AM
kerrigan_bracket-top8-jpg.jpg

 Defensive lineman Stephen Paea remains in the lead in the #RedskinsBracket challenge as the Sweet Sixteen gets underway. Here's update following Sunday's action.

1. Defensive lineman Stephen Paea – 470 points

Stephen-Paea-bracket-4.jpg

MAJOR WINS: 1 Wisconsin over 8 Oregon; 1 Duke over 8 San Diego St.; 3 Oklahoma over 11 Dayton; 2 Gonzaga over 7 Iowa; 4 Louisville over 5 Northern Iowa

MAJOR LOSSES: 7 Michigan St. over 2 Virginia; 7 Wichita St. over 2 Kansas; 5 West Virginia over 4 Maryland

ANALYSIS: Paea took quite a hit on Sunday afternoon. With Virginia and Kansas both getting knocked off, half of his Final Four is out of the Tournament. Even more damaging, his eventual National Champion, Kansas Jayhawks, won't even have a chance to play in the game. His best hope is for at least Duke to advance to the final.

2. Offensive lineman Chris Chester – 460 points

Chris-Chester-bracket-4.jpg

MAJOR WINS: 1 Duke over 8 San Diego St.; 7 Wichita St. over 2 Kansas; 3 Oklahoma over 11 Dayton; 2 Gonzaga over 7 Iowa; 1 Wisconsin over 8 Oregon

MAJOR LOSSES: 7 Michigan St. over 2 Virginia; 5 West Virginia over 4 Maryland; 4 Louisville over 5 Northern Iowa

ANALYSIS: Chester was one of many people that had their bracket take a hit when the Spartans knocked off the Cavaliers. The guard had UVA advancing all the way to the final, but he has Kentucky as the eventual champion, so things are fairly intact. His gutsy pick of Wichita State beating Kansas paid off.

3 (t). Outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan – 430 points

Ryan-Kerrigan-bracket-4.jpg

MAJOR WINS: 7 Michigan St. over 2 Virginia; 1 Duke over 8 San Diego St.; 2 Gonzaga over 7 Iowa; 1 Wisconsin over 8 Oregon; 4 Louisville over 5 Northern Iowa

MAJOR LOSSES: 7 Wichita St. over 2 Kansas; 3 Oklahoma over 11 Dayton; 5 West Virginia over 4 Maryland

ANALYSIS: Half of Kerrigan's National Championship game is left standing after Michigan State top care of Virginia. However, the former Boilermaker is still struggling to recover after Purdue, who he predicted to go all the way, was eliminated in the second round.

3 (t). Outside linebacker Jackson Jeffcoat – 430 points

Jackson-Jeffcoat-bracket-4.jpg

MAJOR WINS: 1 Duke over 8 San Diego St.; 2 Gonzaga over 7 Iowa; 1 Wisconsin over 8 Oregon; 5 West Virginia over 4 Maryland

MAJOR LOSSES: 7 Michigan St. over 2 Virginia; 7 Wichita St. over 2 Kansas; 3 Oklahoma over 11 Dayton; 4 Louisville over 5 Northern Iowa

ANALYSIS: Jeffcoat's final between Duke and North Carolina remains intact for another round. His East region is in shambles, however, as only half of his Sweet Sixteen teams made it that far. He's made a bold prediction, however, selecting Xavier to advance over Arizona.

3 (t). Managing Editor Redskins.com Andrew Walker – 430 points

Andrew-Walker-bracket-4.jpg

MAJOR WINS: 1 Duke over 8 San Diego St.; 3 Oklahoma over 11 Dayton; 2 Gonzaga over 7 Iowa; 1 Wisconsin over 8 Oregon; 4 Louisville over 5 Northern Iowa

MAJOR LOSSES: 7 Michigan St. over 2 Virginia; 7 Wichita St. over 2 Kansas; 5 West Virginia over 4 Maryland

ANALYSIS: After the first weekend of action, Walker's bracket took is left with just half of his Final Four and National Championship intact. Thanks to upsets by UCLA and Michigan State, Virginia and Iowa State are at home. Should West Virginia get by Kentucky, the Mountaineers would all but end his hopes of winning the challenge.

6. Safety Akeem Davis – 370 points

Akeem-Davis-bracket-4.jpg

MAJOR WINS: 7 Michigan St. over 2 Virginia; 3 Oklahoma over 11 Dayton; 2 Gonzaga over 7 Iowa; 1 Wisconsin over 8 Oregon; 4 Louisville over 5 Northern Iowa

MAJOR LOSSES: 1 Duke over 8 San Diego St.; 7 Wichita St. over 2 Kansas; 5 West Virginia over 4 Maryland

ANALYSIS: He may be in last place, but Davis is the only one who still has all of his Final Four predictions still in the running. His hopes of having double-digit seeds reach the Sweet Sixteen fell by the wayside early on, but at least his Final Four and Championship Game are still intact.

