Report: Leonard Williams To Visit With Redskins

Williams is considered by many to be the top defensive player in this year's draft and has been somewhere in the top five of virtually every experts' mock drafts.

Along with being an All-American following a highly productive junior season in which he recorded 80 tackles with seven sacks, Williams was also named Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year in 2014, and earned several postseason honors from various media outlets.

Williams – who checks in at 6-foot-5 and weighs 302 pounds – ran a sub-five-second 40-yard dash and recorded a 29.5-inch vertical jump February at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

At USC's pro day in March, Williams stood on his combine numbers and just participated in position-specific drills with Tennessee Titans defensive line coach Giff Smith.

"I'm definitely going to be confident in myself," Williams said of the draft process that day. "I do believe I'm a great player and I'm not going to brag and boast about myself, but if it comes down to a team asking me, I'm going to tell them you got your pick."

According to his NFL.com profile, Williams is a" supremely gifted interior lineman with length, athleticism and elite power."