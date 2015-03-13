News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Report: Safety Jeron Johnson Visiting Redskins

Mar 13, 2015 at 06:28 AM

Jeron Johnson – who has been a backup safety for the best secondary in the league the past couple years in Seattle – has 43 tackles and two sacks in four years with the Seahawks.

Safety Jeron Johnson, an unrestricted free agent after spending his first four seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, is set to visit the Washington Redskins this week, Fox Sports' Mike Garafolo reports.

jeron-johnson_2014_660x350.jpg

Johnson – a 26-year-old Boise State product who stands at 5-foot-10 and weighs 212 pounds – was signed by the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent July 26, 2011, and played in eight games his rookie season, collecting six tackles.

Johnson the next season established himself as a backup in the best secondary in the league. In 16 games in 2012, he totaled 12 tackles and his first two career sacks, showing his versatility as a playmaker both on the ball and in the backfield.

He played in seven games in the Seahawks' 2013 Super Bowl title campaign, and then played in 15 games in 2014, collecting a career-best 19 tackles and a pass deflection as Seattle would once again reach the Super Bowl.

Johnson started 44 games over the course of his career at Boise State, and led the team in tackles in each of his final three seasons. He was named All-WAC each year, and finished his career ranked 12th all-time in career tackles at the school.

The Redskins are looking for a standout to lead their group of safeties after potentially losing both starters from a year ago in Ryan Clark (retirement) and Brandon Meriweather, who is currently an unrestricted free agent.

Washington currently has five safeties on its active roster, including Da'Mon Cromartie-Smith, Akeem Davis, Duke Ihenacho, Trenton Robinson and Phillip Thomas.

