Report: Terrance Knighton To Visit With Redskins

Knighton, who attended Temple University, is a veteran of six NFL seasons.

Drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the third-round of the 2009 NFL Draft, Knighton has started all 32 regular-season games for the Denver Broncos over the last two seasons.

He also started Super Bowl XLVIII against the Seattle Seahawks, recording five tackles.

In 93 NFL games, the 6-foot-3, 331-pound Knighton — who is also known by his nickname "Pot Roast" — has recorded 201 tackles with 12.5 sacks and 10 passes defensed.

Knighton attended Windsor (Conn.) High School along with current Redskins defensive lineman Chris Baker.