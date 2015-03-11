Report: Terrance Knighton To Visit With Redskins

Troy Renck of The Denver Post is reporting that defensive lineman Terrance Knighton will visit the Washington Redskins today.
Knighton, who attended Temple University, is a veteran of six NFL seasons.
Drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the third-round of the 2009 NFL Draft, Knighton has started all 32 regular-season games for the Denver Broncos over the last two seasons.
He also started Super Bowl XLVIII against the Seattle Seahawks, recording five tackles.
In 93 NFL games, the 6-foot-3, 331-pound Knighton — who is also known by his nickname "Pot Roast" — has recorded 201 tackles with 12.5 sacks and 10 passes defensed.
Knighton attended Windsor (Conn.) High School along with current Redskins defensive lineman Chris Baker.
Baker has been vocal on Twitter about wanting to play alongside his former high school teammate and friend, using Knighton's "Pot Roast" nickname in hashtags:
