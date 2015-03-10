Reports Indicate Roy Helu Jr., Raiders Agree To Deal

Helu Jr. – who will be entering his fifth season in the NFL in 2015 – was drafted by the Washington Redskins in the 2011 NFL Draft.

The Nebraska product proved to be both a reliable rushing and pass-catching threat out of the backfield, accumulating 1,132 rushing yards and 1,152 receiving yards in four seasons with the Redskins.

During his rookie season, Helu Jr. set the franchise record for most receptions in a single game (14) and continued to give Redskins quarterbacks an option in the passing game.

But while he would start five games during his rookie season, he would spend the next three seasons behind Alfred Morris on the depth chart, seeing most of his action in passing down situations.

If Helu Jr. is leaving for Oakland, then the Redskins will have two running backs on their roster still in Morris and Silas Redd. Chris Thompson, meanwhile, is an exclusive rights free agent.

.

.