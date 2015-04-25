Rest, Fundamentals Key For Strong Stephen Paea

But as he looks to continue to grow under the longtime professional coach's tutelage, Paea's also learned that rest "is the most important thing," especially during the next few months.

"You don't have that much time to rest throughout the year because when April starts and you go to OTAs and minicamp and all that, you don't have much time to rest," Paea said in March. "It's how fast your body can recover. I think that's the most important thing for an athlete because you can train your body as many times as you can, but recover to be able to train hard again, that is the most important thing."

Excitement Continues To BuildEver since he signed with the Redskins, Paea's been around Redskins Park almost daily as he acclimates himself to a new organization.

While he met some of his new teammates and coaches in the weeks following his signing, Phase 1 of offseason workouts has given him an opportunity to learn more about his coworkers and go more in-depth with expectations.

In meetings with defensive coordinator Joe Berry, the coach has provided a message that Paea's already buying into.

"These guys are all talking about competing, talking about being physical and finishing," he said. "I love being physical. I love the fact that he's trying to preach competition, trying to finish at the ball, finish whatever we do."

