Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Moseley Halts Niners' Comeback As Redskins Win 'The Forgotten Classic'

Oct 17, 2019 at 05:00 PM
ryan
Ryan Fowler

Contributing Writer

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back tothe Redskins two-point victory over San Francisco in the NFC Championship on Jan 8, 1984.

In a matchup of the previous two Super Bowl champions, the San Francisco 49ers stormed into RFK on a four-game winning streak during which they outscored their opponents, 121-71. The Redskins, 15-2, were on a streak of their own as winners of nine straight games, including a 51-7 rout of the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC divisional round.

A game known mostly for controversial penalties, Washington saw itself up three scores heading into the final stanza behind the performance of running back John Riggins (36 attempts for 126 yards and two touchdowns).

After three touchdown passes by Joe Montana brought the Niners square with Washington late in the fourth quarter, a pass interference call on the Niners' Eric Wright would go down as one of the most memorable penalties in NFC Championship game history.

On the play, Redskins wideout Art Monk ran an up pattern as Wright, the cornerback on the right side, had him shaded. When the pass was thrown and Monk stretched for it, Wright got a hand on him while the ball flew over Monk's head and out of bounds -- a seemingly uncatchable ball that registers a no call per NFL rules.

After the officials huddled to discuss the play, back judge Tom Kelleher stuck with the call and dropped the flag, moving the Redskins 27 yards up the field and into field goal range for kicker Mark Moseley, who knocked through a 25-yard attempt to put the Redskins ahead in an eventual 24-21 win, which clinched their second straight Super Bowl appearance.

