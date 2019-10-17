Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Moseley Halts Niners' Comeback As Redskins Win 'The Forgotten Classic'

After three touchdown passes by Joe Montana brought the Niners square with Washington late in the fourth quarter, a pass interference call on the Niners' Eric Wright would go down as one of the most memorable penalties in NFC Championship game history.

On the play, Redskins wideout Art Monk ran an up pattern as Wright, the cornerback on the right side, had him shaded. When the pass was thrown and Monk stretched for it, Wright got a hand on him while the ball flew over Monk's head and out of bounds -- a seemingly uncatchable ball that registers a no call per NFL rules.