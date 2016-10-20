Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Offensive Success Takes Down Browns

](https://rewards.mdlottery.com/)But at RFK Stadium against the Browns on Oct. 13, 1991, Washington put on an offensive spectacle.

The scoring began in the first quarter with quarterback Mark Rypien throwing a pass to wide receiver Art Monk, but the Browns had a touchdown pass of their own in the quarter to tie things up. Two rushing touchdowns by Washington running backs Gerald Riggs and Earnest Byner gave the home team a two point lead, but the Browns began to close in after the half.

A field goal and 37-yard fumble return for a touchdown by Browns defensive back Vince Newsome, brought Cleveland within four.

But then the Redskins' rushing game broke out.