News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Offensive Success Takes Down Browns

Oct 20, 2016 at 02:00 AM
redskins-browns-maryland-reward-660-350.jpg

*Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we continue to celebrate the 25 year anniversary of the 1991 championship season by looking back at Week 7 against the Browns. *

With the Redskins' defense having such an impact up to Week 7, it was hard to imagine that a significant offensive attack would be needed for this team to win games.

[

maryland-lottery-logo.jpg

](https://rewards.mdlottery.com/)But at RFK Stadium against the Browns on Oct. 13, 1991, Washington put on an offensive spectacle.

The scoring began in the first quarter with quarterback Mark Rypien throwing a pass to wide receiver Art Monk, but the Browns had a touchdown pass of their own in the quarter to tie things up. Two rushing touchdowns by Washington running backs Gerald Riggs and Earnest Byner gave the home team a two point lead, but the Browns began to close in after the half.

A field goal and 37-yard fumble return for a touchdown by Browns defensive back Vince Newsome, brought Cleveland within four.

But then the Redskins' rushing game broke out.

Two rushing touchdowns by running back Ricky Ervins and another by Riggs separated Washington from the Browns and gave them a 42-17 win after three consecutive scores and Cleveland failing to catch up.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington: Back to work

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Top 10 Quotes: Heading into the bye week

The Washington Football Team is heading into the bye week before starting the second half of the season. Here are some of the top quotes from the week, presented by GEICO.
news

Wake Up Washington: Bye week observations and notes

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Landon Collins named Week 8 NFL 'Way to Play' recipient

The award is given to players who exemplify proper technique to make impactful plays.
Advertising