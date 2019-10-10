Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Riggins Powers Through Dolphins En Route To Super Bowl XVII Title

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back tothe Redskins resounding 27-17 victory over the Miami Dolphins in Super Bowl XVII on Jan. 30, 1983.

In a game predicted to be a battle in the trenches, Redskins head coach Joe Gibbs approached the matchup with additional tricks in his playbook. The Redskins, who touted two of the leagues most explosive offensive weapons in quarterback Joe Theismann and halfback John Riggins, went deep into the playbook to disguise their game plan, as Gibbs employed three reverses, including a "flea flicker" that saw Riggins take the handoff, then pitch it back to Theismann who targeted a downfield receiver.

"I told my players that this game will be won by John [Riggins]," Gibbs said. "But all the things that go with it -- the flea-flicker, the reverse -- all those will help John. We've got to keep them off him.''