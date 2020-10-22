News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Rewarding Moments In Washington History: Last-Second Field Goal Leads Washington To Victory

Oct 22, 2020 at 04:57 PM
Logan Campbell

Team Reporter

Washington Redskins head coach, Joe Gibbs, runs off the field after beating the Dallas Cowboys at the end of this football game in Landover, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2006. Redskins won 22-19. (AP Photo/Lawrence Jackson)

In today's Rewarding Moments In Washington History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back to when the Washington Football Teammade a last second field goal to defeat the Dallas Cowboys 22-19.

FedExField was filled with 90,250 fans on Nov. 5, 2006, as the Washington Football Team took on the Dallas Cowboys for the second time that season. Head coach Joe Gibbs and his team were seeking revenge for a 27-10 loss they suffered at Texas Stadium in Week 2.

Washington was the first to get on the board as linebacker Lemar Marshall brought down Dallas' running back Julius Jones in the end zone to force a safety. The momentum went back and forth between the two teams; after Washington took a 5-0 lead, Dallas responded with a touchdown from quarterback Tony Romo and a 33-yard field goal from Mike Vanderjagt. Washington responded with a 38-yard rushing touchdown from Clinton Portis, only for Vanderjagt to tie the game, 12-12, with another field goal -- this time a 30-yarder -- before halftime.

Washington found itself trailing again when Romo connected with Terrell Owens on a four-yard touchdown pass, but the team responded in the fourth quarter when tight end Chris Cooley scored on an 18-yard reception to tie the score again, 19-19.

The game was full of thrilling moments, but some of the best were saved for the final 35 seconds.

Washington's offense faced a 4th-and-6 at Dallas' 31-yard line. Gibbs sent out Nick Novak to kick a 49-yard field goal and give the team a three-point lead, but his attempt was wide right.

Dallas then took over on downs and made its way to Washington's 17-yard line. Vanderjagt lined up to kick a 35-yarder, which would have been his 12th game-winning field goal, with six seconds left on the clock. But his kick was blocked, and the ball was scooped up by safety Sean Taylor, who weaved through players before being taken down at Dallas' 44-yard line.

Time had expired, but one of the Cowboys' players wrapped his finger around Taylor's face mask, which drew a 15-yard penalty and allowed Washington to run one last play.

Novak stepped back onto the field for a 47-yard attempt to win the game. This time, the kick split the uprights, and Washington came away with a 22-19 victory over Dallas.

