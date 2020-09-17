News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Rewarding Moments In Washington History: Alex Smith's First Game In The Burgundy And Gold

Sep 17, 2020 at 05:37 PM
Logan Campbell

Team Reporter

Moment in History-Alex Smith

In today's Rewarding Moments In Washington History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back to when Washington's quarterback Alex Smith made his debut in the Burgundy and Gold.

A new signal-caller suited up for the burgundy and gold in its 2018 season opener against the Arizona Cardinals. Alex Smith,﻿ who Washington had acquired in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs, was ready to start the 14th season of his career.

Although he had only been on Washington's roster since January, Smith became a leader for Washington almost instantly.

The two teams exchanged punts to start the game, but then Smith and the offense got to work with an 11-play, 80-yard drive that ended with a 13-yard touchdown pass from Smith to running back Chris Thompson. From that point on, Washington was rolling.

Adrian Peterson, who had 12 rushes for 96 yards, padded Washington's lead with a one-yard touchdown. That was followed by another touchdown from Smith, who capped off a 10-play drive with a four-yard toss to Jordan Reed. Washington capped off the quarter by finding Reed in the end zone.

By the time the fourth quarter had begun, Washington scored 24 unanswered points before the Cardinals could respond with a rushing touchdown from David Johnson.

Washington won its season opener for the first time since 2012, making it a strong start to Smith's time with the team.

