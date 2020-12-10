News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Rewarding Moments In Washington History: Mark Moseley Kicks Washington To The Super Bowl

Dec 10, 2020 at 04:48 PM
Logan Campbell

Team Reporter

rewarding-moment-week-14-49ers

In today's Rewarding Moments In Washington History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back to the 1983 season when Washington defeated the San Francisco 49ers to become 1983 NFC Champions.

After winning its first Super Bowl during the 1982 season, Washington had yet another historic campaign in 1983. After going 14-2 during the regular season, Washington continued its 10-game winning streak into the playoffs and found itself hosting the San Francisco 49ers (10-6) in the NFC Championship at RFK Stadium.

In a surprisingly low scoring first half, Washington took a 7-0 lead when running back John "The Diesel" Riggins ran the ball four yards into the end zone.

The next score came in the third quarter when Riggins dove over his own offensive line and the 49ers defensive line to score his second touchdown of the game. Washington then increased its lead on a 70-yard touchdown pass from Joe Theismann to Charlie Brown.

As the fourth quarter rolled around, Washington led 21-0. A second straight Super Bowl appearance seemed imminent.

That's when the 49ers roared back, erasing the three-touchdown deficit in a span of eight minutes. All of the sudden, the game was up for grabs.

As time dwindled down, two controversial penalties -- one pass interference and one holding -- were called against the 49ers, helping Washington move into field goal range. With 40 seconds left, Mark Moseley nailed a 25-yard field goal to make the score 24-21 and send Washington to its second consecutive Super Bowl.

