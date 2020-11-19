News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Rewarding Moments In Washington History: Sean Taylor's Playoff-Sealing Fumble Return 

Nov 19, 2020 at 04:54 PM
Logan Campbell

Team Reporter

Washington Redskins safety Sean Taylor (21) leaps for a touchdown after his 39-yard fumble-return against the Philadelphia Eagles in the fourth quarter of their NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 1, 2006, in Philadelphia. At left is safety Pierson Prioleau (20). The Redskins won, 31-20. (AP Photo/Tom Mihalek)
Washington Redskins safety Sean Taylor (21) leaps for a touchdown after his 39-yard fumble-return against the Philadelphia Eagles in the fourth quarter of their NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 1, 2006, in Philadelphia. At left is safety Pierson Prioleau (20). The Redskins won, 31-20. (AP Photo/Tom Mihalek)

In today's Rewarding Moments In Washington History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back to the 2005 season when Sean Taylor returned a fumble for a touchdown, securing a spot for Washington in the playoffs.

Sean Taylor could always be counted on for a memorably play, and he delivered one of his greatest when Washington needed in the 2005 season finale.

After losing in overtime to the San Diego Chargers, Washington won four straight games to improve to 9-6. It was still in need of one more win to secure a spot in the playoffs, and the only team that stood in its way was the 10-5 Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.

The game was a battle from start to finish. Washington held a 7-3 lead with six minutes left in the first quarter, but Philadelphia quarterback Mike McMahon connected with wide receiver Reggie Brown on back-to-back touchdown passes to put the Eagles on top, 17-7.

But Washington, thanks in part to Clinton Portis' 112 rushing yards, wasn't done yet. After a 25-yard field goal from John Hall to end the first half, Portis scored a two-yard touchdown on Washington's opening drive to tie the game, 17-17. Eagles' kicker David Akers hit a 35-yarder to retake the lead, but Portis responded again by rumbling into the end zone on a 22-yard run to make the score 24-20 in Washington's favor with 12:19 left in the fourth quarter.

The Eagles received one last chance at a comeback with less than three minutes left to play. Backup quarterback Koy Detmer stepped up to the Eagles' 36-yard line to attempt a pass, but defensive end Phillip Daniels worked his way into the backfield and knocked the ball loose on a strip-sack. Taylor then scooped up the ball and returned it 39 yards for a touchdown.

It was Taylor's only touchdown of his career, and not only did it secure Washington's fifth consecutive win, but it also gave the team its first postseason berth since 1999.

Related Content

news

Rewarding Moments In Washington History: Darrell Green's Walk-Off Interception Against Detroit

In today's Rewarding Moments In Washington History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back to 1995 when Washington defeated the Detroit Lions in an overtime battle.
news

Rewarding Moments In Washington History: Art Monk's 820th Reception

In today's Rewarding Moments In Washington History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back to 1992 when Art Monk made his 820th career catch and set an NFL record.
news

Rewarding Moments In Washington History: Washington Goes On A 7-Game Win Streak Following Its Bye Week

In today's Rewarding Moments In Washington History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back to 2012 when Washington won seven consecutive games following its bye week.
news

Rewarding Moments In Washington History: Last-Second Field Goal Leads Washington To Victory

In today's Rewarding Moments In Washington History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back to when the Washington Football Team made a last-second field goal to defeat the Dallas Cowboys, 22-19.
news

Rewarding Moments In Washington History: Washington Shuts Out Giants In 1943 Playoffs

In today's Rewarding Moments In Washington History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back to when the Washington Football Team shut out the New York Giants in the 1943 playoffs.
news

Rewarding Moments In Washington History: Washington Dominates Rams In Playoffs

In today's Rewarding Moments In Washington History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back to when the Washington Football Team won by a landslide against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Round in 1984.
news

Rewarding Moments In Washington History: Washington Beats The Ravens In An Overtime Thriller

In today's Rewarding Moments In Washington History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back to when the Washington Football Team won in dramatic fashion over the Baltimore Ravens in 2012.
news

Rewarding Moments In Washington History: Bobby Mitchell Sets a Franchise Record in Cleveland 

In today's Rewarding Moments in Washington History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back to when the late Bobby Mitchell made history in Cleveland, Ohio.
news

Rewarding Moments In Washington History: Alex Smith's First Game In The Burgundy And Gold

In today's Rewarding Moments in Washington History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back to when Washington quarterback Alex Smith made his debut in the Burgundy and Gold.
news

Rewarding Moments In Washington History: Ryan Kerrigan Returns An Interception For A Touchdown In His NFL Debut

In today's Rewarding Moments In Washington History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back to when Washington's 10-year veteran Ryan Kerrigan made his NFL debut.
news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Redskins Trade For Defensive End Dave Butz

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at when the Redskins signed Dave Butz ahead of the 1975 season.

Advertising