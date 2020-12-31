News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Rewarding Moments In Washington History: Washington Clinches NFC East For First Time Since 1999

Dec 31, 2020 at 03:04 PM
Logan Campbell

Team Reporter

Washington's quarterback Robert Griffin III (10) celebrates as he comes off the field after an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2012, in Landover, Md. Washington won 28-18, securing a playoff berth. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Washington's quarterback Robert Griffin III (10) celebrates as he comes off the field after an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2012, in Landover, Md. Washington won 28-18, securing a playoff berth. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

In today's Rewarding Moments In Washington History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back to the 2012 season when Washington clinched the NFC East after defeating the Cowboys for the regular season finale.

Heading into the last game of the regular season, Washington was in a head-to-head battle with the Dallas Cowboys in Landover, Maryland, for the NFC East title.

What started out as a neck and neck game quickly turned into a coronation for Washington in the third quarter thanks to rookies Robert Griffin III and Alfred Morris. The two combined for 363 yards to help upend the Cowboys, 28-18.

Griffin ended the game completing nine of his 18 passes for 100 yards and six carries for 63 yards, but Morris was the true star of the matchup. He carried the ball 33 times for 200 yards and three touchdowns, which helped him secure the record for most touchdowns by a rookie in franchise history.

Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo started the scoring off with a nine-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jason Witten, but Griffin and Morris battled back with two of their own scores. Morris tied the game with a 17-yard romp to the end zone, while Griffin did the same on a 10-yard rush that made the score 14-7.

From there, Washington was able to hold a lead, but the Cowboys did make things interesting. Dan Bailey hit a 48-yard field goal in the fourth quarter, and after Morris scored again -- this time on a 32-yard run -- Romo found Kevin Ogletree on a 10-yard touchdown pass and then completed the two-point conversion with a pass to Dwayne Harris.

But with 68 seconds left, Washington put the Cowboys away for good with a one-yard touchdown run from Morris, leading Washington to their first divisional title since 1999.

Related Content

news

Rewarding Moments In Washington History: Washington Clinches NFC East With Week 16 Win

In today's Rewarding Moments In Washington History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back to the 2015 season when Washington clinched the NFC East after their Week 16 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. 
news

Rewarding Moments In Washington History: Washington Defeats Seattle With An Overtime Field Goal

In today's Rewarding Moments In Washington History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back to the 2005 season when Washington defeated the Seahawks in an overtime battle.
news

Rewarding Moments In Washington History: Mark Moseley Kicks Washington To The Super Bowl

In today's Rewarding Moments In Washington History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back to the 1983 season when Washington defeated the San Francisco 49ers to become 1983 NFC Champions.
news

Rewarding Moments In Washington History: Washington Beats Steelers With Last-Minute Field Goal

In today's Rewarding Moments In Washington History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back to the 1988 season when the Washington Football Team defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers with a last-minute field goal. 
news

Rewarding Moments In Washington History: Washington Beats Giants In First Thanksgiving Home Game

In today's Rewarding Moments In Washington History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back to 2017 when Washington hosted its first Thanksgiving game against the New York Giants.
news

Rewarding Moments In Washington History: Sean Taylor's Playoff-Sealing Fumble Return 

In today's Rewarding Moments In Washington History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back to the 2005 season when Sean Taylor returned a fumble for a touchdown, securing a spot for Washington in the playoffs.
news

Rewarding Moments In Washington History: Darrell Green's Walk-Off Interception Against Detroit

In today's Rewarding Moments In Washington History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back to 1995 when Washington defeated the Detroit Lions in an overtime battle.
news

Rewarding Moments In Washington History: Art Monk's 820th Reception

In today's Rewarding Moments In Washington History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back to 1992 when Art Monk made his 820th career catch and set an NFL record.
news

Rewarding Moments In Washington History: Washington Goes On A 7-Game Win Streak Following Its Bye Week

In today's Rewarding Moments In Washington History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back to 2012 when Washington won seven consecutive games following its bye week.
news

Rewarding Moments In Washington History: Last-Second Field Goal Leads Washington To Victory

In today's Rewarding Moments In Washington History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back to when the Washington Football Team made a last-second field goal to defeat the Dallas Cowboys, 22-19.
news

Rewarding Moments In Washington History: Washington Shuts Out Giants In 1943 Playoffs

In today's Rewarding Moments In Washington History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back to when the Washington Football Team shut out the New York Giants in the 1943 playoffs.

Advertising