Rewarding Moments In Washington History: Washington Defeats Seattle With An Overtime Field Goal

Washington kicker Nick Novak (3), right, jumps into the arms of teammate Derrick Dockery after kicking a game-winning field goal in overtime on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2005, in Landover, Md. Washington won 20-17. At left is Washington offensive lineman Casey Rabach. At center is linebacker Marcus Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

In today's Rewarding Moments In Washington History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back to the 2005 season when Washington defeated the Seattle Seahawks in an overtime battle.

The Washington Football Team was looking to improve their record to 3-0 -- a feat that hasn't been accomplished since it's 1991 Super Bowl winning season. The only thing that stood in its way was the Seattle Seahawks, who were fresh off back-to-back wins against the Atlanta Falcons and Arizona Cardinals.

Washington was ahead from the start of the game, but it was clinging to just a 17-10 lead heading into the fourth quarter. With just over a minute left to play, wide receiver Darrell Jackson caught a six-yard pass from Matt Hasselbeck to tie up the game. Then, things got worse when Mark Brunell's pass went past Clinton Portis' outstretched hands and was caught by Seahawks cornerback Kelly Herndon.

Three plays later, Seattle's kicker Josh Brown stepped onto the field to hit a game-winning field goal. But his kick hit the upright and fell to the ground, sending the game into overtime.

Washington won the toss, and Brunell drove his offense 55 yards downfield with help from Santana Moss, who caught a 30 yard pass, to put Washington in field goal position.

With Washington's starting kicker John Hall out for the game due to injury, rookie backup Nick Novak stepped up to attempt the game-winning kick. Novak had helped Washington take a seven-point in the third quarter, but his his other attempt had been blocked. The pressure was on for him to deliver the lead one last time.

Novak hit the kick, but Washington was called for a delay of game, forcing him to kick the game-winner one more time. The extra distance was no trouble for Novak, though, as he nailed the 39-yarder and gave Washington a 20-17 win.

