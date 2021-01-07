News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Rewarding Moments In Washington History: Washington Defeats Tampa Bay In 2005 Wild Card Round

Jan 07, 2021 at 06:52 PM
Logan Campbell

Team Reporter

Washington Redskins LaVar Arrington (56) celebrates with teammates Marcus Washington (53) and Cornelius Griffin (96) after intercepting a Tampa Bay Buccaneers pass during the first quarter of in an NFC Divisional playoff football game Saturday Jan 7, 2006 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Washington Redskins LaVar Arrington (56) celebrates with teammates Marcus Washington (53) and Cornelius Griffin (96) after intercepting a Tampa Bay Buccaneers pass during the first quarter of in an NFC Divisional playoff football game Saturday Jan 7, 2006 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

In today's Rewarding Moments In Washington History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back to the 2005 season when Washington defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card Round of Playoffs._

Fifteen years before the Washington Football Team and Tampa Bay Buccaneers were slated to meet in the 2020 playoffs, The two teams clashed in a 2005 Wild Card showdown. Washington was only able to generate 120 yards on offense, but the defense stepped up to help lead the team to a 17-10 victory.

Washington was on a hot streak heading into just the second postseason matchup between the two teams. After losing in overtime to the San Diego Chargers, Washington was on a five-game winning streak. Tampa Bay was also playing well, though, having won four of its last five.

Washington's defense started off strong when quarterback Chris Simms threw a pass intended for Joey Galloway was tipped at the line of scrimmage, which allowed linebacker LaVar Arrington to get the pick and return it 21 yards to Tampa Bay's 6-yard line. That set up running back Clinton Portis to carry the ball into the end zone one play later to give Washington a 7-0 lead.

Turnovers continued to mount for the Buccaneers as running back Cadillac Williams fumbled the ball after being tackled by Marcus Washington. Safety Sean Taylor was eventually able to recover it and run for a 51-yard touchdown to give Washington a two-score lead heading into the second quarter.

The two teams exchanged field goals to make the score 17-3 heading into halftime, but in the third quarter the Buccaneers were able to find a spark and cut Washington's lead down to 17-10 with a diving touchdown run from Sims. Washington's offense was not able to extend the lead, but the defense had fourth down stop that kept the Buccaneers at bay. Ultimately, Marcus Washington was able to seal the win for Washington after intercepting the ball, allowing the offense to run out the clock.

Gibbs, who came out of retirement two years earlier was able to lead Washington to a playoff win for the first time since 1999.

