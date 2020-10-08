Rewarding Moments In Washington History: Washington Dominates Rams In Playoffs

It was Jan. 1, 1984, and the Washington Football Team was back at RFK Stadium for another NFC playoff battle. This time, Washington faced the Los Angeles Rams.

Washington immediately asserted its dominance by jumping out to a 17-0 lead in the first quarter. Running back John Riggins opened the scoring with a three-yard touchdown, followed by a 40-yard touchdown pass from Joe Theismann to Art Monk and a 42-yard field goal from Mark Moseley.

Theismann and Monk had a strong connection the whole game. Later in the half, the duo connected for another touchdown as Theismann threw a 21-yard pass to Monk. By halftime, Washington had a commanding 38-7 lead over the Rams.

Washington's renowned offensive line, also known as "The Hogs," was the reason why the offense was able to run up the score on its postseason opponent. Riggins rushed for 119 yards and three touchdowns, while Theismann completed 18 of his 23 passes for 302 yards and two scores without being sacked.