News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Rewarding Moments In Washington History: Washington Dominates Rams In Playoffs

Oct 08, 2020 at 01:29 PM
Logan Campbell

Team Reporter

Nick Giaquinto (30) of the Washington Redskins attempts to elude Los Angeles Rams punter John Misko (6) on a runback in the second quarter game on Sunday, Jan. 2, 1983 in Washington. Giaquinto's 48-yard scamper set up a second John Riggins touchdown. (AP Photo/Barry Thumma)
Nick Giaquinto (30) of the Washington Redskins attempts to elude Los Angeles Rams punter John Misko (6) on a runback in the second quarter game on Sunday, Jan. 2, 1983 in Washington. Giaquinto's 48-yard scamper set up a second John Riggins touchdown. (AP Photo/Barry Thumma)

In today's Rewarding Moments In Washington History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back to when the Washington Football Team won by a landslide against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Round in 1984.

It was Jan. 1, 1984, and the Washington Football Team was back at RFK Stadium for another NFC playoff battle. This time, Washington faced the Los Angeles Rams.

Washington immediately asserted its dominance by jumping out to a 17-0 lead in the first quarter. Running back John Riggins opened the scoring with a three-yard touchdown, followed by a 40-yard touchdown pass from Joe Theismann to Art Monk and a 42-yard field goal from Mark Moseley.

Theismann and Monk had a strong connection the whole game. Later in the half, the duo connected for another touchdown as Theismann threw a 21-yard pass to Monk. By halftime, Washington had a commanding 38-7 lead over the Rams.

Washington's renowned offensive line, also known as "The Hogs," was the reason why the offense was able to run up the score on its postseason opponent. Riggins rushed for 119 yards and three touchdowns, while Theismann completed 18 of his 23 passes for 302 yards and two scores without being sacked.

In the end, more than 55,000 people watched in awe as head coach Joe Gibbs' squad dominated en route to making its second straight appearance in the NFC Championship Game.

Related Content

news

Rewarding Moments In Washington History: Washington Beats The Ravens In An Overtime Thriller

In today's Rewarding Moments In Washington History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back to when the Washington Football Team won in dramatic fashion over the Baltimore Ravens in 2012.
news

Rewarding Moments In Washington History: Bobby Mitchell Sets a Franchise Record in Cleveland 

In today's Rewarding Moments in Washington History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back to when the late Bobby Mitchell made history in Cleveland, Ohio.
news

Rewarding Moments In Washington History: Alex Smith's First Game In The Burgundy And Gold

In today's Rewarding Moments in Washington History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back to when Washington quarterback Alex Smith made his debut in the Burgundy and Gold.
news

Rewarding Moments In Washington History: Ryan Kerrigan Returns An Interception For A Touchdown In His NFL Debut

In today's Rewarding Moments In Washington History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back to when Washington's 10-year veteran Ryan Kerrigan made his NFL debut.
news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Redskins Trade For Defensive End Dave Butz

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at when the Redskins signed Dave Butz ahead of the 1975 season.
news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Redskins Trade For Wide Receiver Santana Moss

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at when the Redskins traded for Santana Moss on March 10, 2005.
news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Redskins Sign Veteran Wide Receiver Pierre Garçon

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at when the Redskins signed wide receiver Pierre Garçon on March 13, 2012.
news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Redskins Sign Eventual Ring of Fame LB London Fletcher In Free Agency

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at when the Redskins signed linebacker London Fletcher on March 2, 2007.
news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Montez Sweat Breaks A Combine Record With 4.41-Second 40-Yard Dash

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at 2019 first-round pick Montez Sweat breaking the 40-yard dash combine record for defensive linemen with a time of 4.41 seconds.
news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Redskins Clinch 2015 NFC East Title With Late-Season Surge

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at when the Redskins finished the 2015 season with four straight wins to earn a wild-card berth. 
news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Redskins Make The Move To D.C.

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the Redskins moving from Boston to Washington, D.C. on Feb. 13, 1937.

Advertising