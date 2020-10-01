Rewarding Moments In Washington History: Washington Bests The Ravens An Overtime Thriller

It was Dec. 9, 2012, and Washington entered its Week 14 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens on a three-game winning streak. With four games to play, the playoffs were well within reach.

A back-and-forth game resulted in Washington trailing, 28-20, with five minutes left in the fourth quarter, but there was still hope that quarterback Robert Griffin III would bring them back for a victory. But during the final drive of regulation, Griffin went down with a knee injury, leaving the crowd at FedExField silent.

Following a Washington timeout with 45 seconds to play, fourth-round rookie Kirk Cousins took over on the Ravens' 26-yard line. And in just three plays, Cousins made a lasting impression.

On 2nd-and-20, he found Leonard Hankerson for a 15-yard gain. He then connected with Pierre Garcon for an 11-yard touchdown before running in the game-tying two-point conversion.

Baltimore received the ball first in overtime, but Washington quickly forced a punt, which Richard Crawford returned 64 yards deep into Ravens' territory. After a pair of runs from Alfred Morris, who carried the ball 23 times for 129 yards and a touchdown that day, Washington brought out kicker Kai Forbath to attempt the game-winning field goal. He split the uprights from 34 yards out to secure the team's fourth straight win.