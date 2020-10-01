Rewarding Moments In Washington History: Washington Bests The Ravens An Overtime Thriller

In today's Rewarding Moments In Washington History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back to when the Washington Football Team won in dramatic fashion over the Baltimore Ravens in 2012.
It was Dec. 9, 2012, and Washington entered its Week 14 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens on a three-game winning streak. With four games to play, the playoffs were well within reach.
A back-and-forth game resulted in Washington trailing, 28-20, with five minutes left in the fourth quarter, but there was still hope that quarterback Robert Griffin III would bring them back for a victory. But during the final drive of regulation, Griffin went down with a knee injury, leaving the crowd at FedExField silent.
Following a Washington timeout with 45 seconds to play, fourth-round rookie Kirk Cousins took over on the Ravens' 26-yard line. And in just three plays, Cousins made a lasting impression.
On 2nd-and-20, he found Leonard Hankerson for a 15-yard gain. He then connected with Pierre Garcon for an 11-yard touchdown before running in the game-tying two-point conversion.
Baltimore received the ball first in overtime, but Washington quickly forced a punt, which Richard Crawford returned 64 yards deep into Ravens' territory. After a pair of runs from Alfred Morris, who carried the ball 23 times for 129 yards and a touchdown that day, Washington brought out kicker Kai Forbath to attempt the game-winning field goal. He split the uprights from 34 yards out to secure the team's fourth straight win.
Washington went on to win its final three regular season contests to clinch its first NFC East title since 1999.