Rewarding Moments In Washington History: Martin Mayhew Becomes Franchise's First African American General Manager

Mayhew brings a tremendous amount of experience back to the nation's capital. Like Hurney, he has been a general manager before, heading up the Detroit Lions' front office from 2008-15. He most recently served as the vice president of player personnel in San Francisco, where he was an integral part of building a 49ers roster that appeared in last year's Super Bowl.

"Both [Owner] Mr. [Dan] Snyder and I both feel very comfortable with the decisions that we've made going forward," Rivera said of Mayhew and Hurney in their introductory press conference. "These men have both been with this organization in the past, and this is a homecoming of sorts for both of them. They understand the rich history and tradition of this franchise and are eager to get to work to get us back to playing championship football here in the DMV."

As Mayhew embarks on his journey to help turn Washington into a consistent winner, he'll surely interact with those who aspire to be where he is now. And just like Mitchell passed along his expertise when Mayhew was a player, Mayhew wants to do the same with the next generation of NFL decision makers.