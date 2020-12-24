News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Rewarding Moments In Washington History: Washington Clinches NFC East With Week 16 Win

Dec 24, 2020 at 11:00 AM
Logan Campbell

Team Reporter

In this Dec. 26, 2015, file photo, Washington's Pierre Thomas reacts as he walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
In this Dec. 26, 2015, file photo, Washington's Pierre Thomas reacts as he walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

In today's Rewarding Moments In Washington History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back to the 2015 season when Washington clinched the NFC East after their Week 16 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Starting from the bottom of the division, Washington improved its record to 7-7 and was playing to clinch the NFC East during its Week 16 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles on Dec. 26, 2015.

Washington led, 23-17, in the third quarter of a back-and-forth game when Eagles quarterback Sam Bradford pitched the ball to running back DeMarco Murray, who could not corral it. DeAngelo Hall picked up the fumble and returned it 17 yards for a touchdown to put Washington up by 13.

As the game rolled into the fourth quarter, Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins drove his offense 82 yards down the field to eventually find Pierre Garcon for a 13-yard touchdown to extend its lead. Immediately after, Washington was successful in its two-point conversion when Cousins found Jamison Crowder to seal the playing-clinching victory.

With Cousins throwing for a season-high 365 yards and four touchdowns, paired with Jordan Reed leading the team with nine receptions for 129 yards and two touchdowns, Washington won the NFC East and made its first playoff appearance in three years.

Related Content

news

Rewarding Moments In Washington History: Washington Defeats Seattle With An Overtime Field Goal

In today's Rewarding Moments In Washington History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back to the 2005 season when Washington defeated the Seahawks in an overtime battle.
news

Rewarding Moments In Washington History: Mark Moseley Kicks Washington To The Super Bowl

In today's Rewarding Moments In Washington History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back to the 1983 season when Washington defeated the San Francisco 49ers to become 1983 NFC Champions.
news

Rewarding Moments In Washington History: Washington Beats Steelers With Last-Minute Field Goal

In today's Rewarding Moments In Washington History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back to the 1988 season when the Washington Football Team defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers with a last-minute field goal. 
news

Rewarding Moments In Washington History: Washington Beats Giants In First Thanksgiving Home Game

In today's Rewarding Moments In Washington History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back to 2017 when Washington hosted its first Thanksgiving game against the New York Giants.
news

Rewarding Moments In Washington History: Sean Taylor's Playoff-Sealing Fumble Return 

In today's Rewarding Moments In Washington History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back to the 2005 season when Sean Taylor returned a fumble for a touchdown, securing a spot for Washington in the playoffs.
news

Rewarding Moments In Washington History: Darrell Green's Walk-Off Interception Against Detroit

In today's Rewarding Moments In Washington History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back to 1995 when Washington defeated the Detroit Lions in an overtime battle.
news

Rewarding Moments In Washington History: Art Monk's 820th Reception

In today's Rewarding Moments In Washington History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back to 1992 when Art Monk made his 820th career catch and set an NFL record.
news

Rewarding Moments In Washington History: Washington Goes On A 7-Game Win Streak Following Its Bye Week

In today's Rewarding Moments In Washington History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back to 2012 when Washington won seven consecutive games following its bye week.
news

Rewarding Moments In Washington History: Last-Second Field Goal Leads Washington To Victory

In today's Rewarding Moments In Washington History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back to when the Washington Football Team made a last-second field goal to defeat the Dallas Cowboys, 22-19.
news

Rewarding Moments In Washington History: Washington Shuts Out Giants In 1943 Playoffs

In today's Rewarding Moments In Washington History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back to when the Washington Football Team shut out the New York Giants in the 1943 playoffs.
news

Rewarding Moments In Washington History: Washington Dominates Rams In Playoffs

In today's Rewarding Moments In Washington History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back to when the Washington Football Team won by a landslide against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Round in 1984.

Advertising