Rewarding Moments In Washington History: Washington Clinches NFC East With Week 16 Win

Starting from the bottom of the division, Washington improved its record to 7-7 and was playing to clinch the NFC East during its Week 16 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles on Dec. 26, 2015.

Washington led, 23-17, in the third quarter of a back-and-forth game when Eagles quarterback Sam Bradford pitched the ball to running back DeMarco Murray, who could not corral it. DeAngelo Hall picked up the fumble and returned it 17 yards for a touchdown to put Washington up by 13.

As the game rolled into the fourth quarter, Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins drove his offense 82 yards down the field to eventually find Pierre Garcon for a 13-yard touchdown to extend its lead. Immediately after, Washington was successful in its two-point conversion when Cousins found Jamison Crowder to seal the playing-clinching victory.