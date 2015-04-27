Ricky Jean Francois Gets Some Love From Smuckers

Big ups to @smuckers for the gift basket, now I can eat PB&J all day  pic.twitter.com/NQ6HMmzQk0 — Ricky Jean Francois (@Freakyjean99) April 25, 2015

You know you've made it as a peanut butter and jelly enthusiast when Smuckers sends you a gift basket full of jellies and jams.

Such was the case for Redskins defensive lineman Ricky Jean Francois, nicknamed the "Peanut Butter Jelly Man" and for good reason.

Now a tradition on the football field, Jean Francois has made his signature celebration dance an ode to the Peanut Butter Jelly song.

As we've noted many times on The Redskins Blog, he's performed at training camp, during games and most recently at his home, celebrating "National Peanut Butter and Jelly Day."

We're not sure how this gift basket came about, but Smucker's clearly has an eye on their devoted customers.